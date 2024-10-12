PGA Jr. League Player Makes Ace Live on ESPN, Appears on SportsCenter's Top 10

When it comes to golf memories, Utah youngster Emery Johnson may have one of the most epic.

On Oct. 11 during Day 1 of the 2024 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, Johnson made his first career hole-in-one on the fifth hole of Fields Ranch West in Frisco, Texas.

And live on ESPN. And No. 2 on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays. Not only was it an epic ace . . . it was in front of Tony Finau.live on ESPN.

Check out the crazy moment, caught live:

Crazy, right?

“I’ve never had a hole in one before,” Johnson, who's playing for Team Utah, told ESPN’s Michael Collins. “The wind was into us so I clubbed up a little and hit a little draw in there. I knew I hit it good, but I heard it hit the pin and I couldn’t see it. I saw my other teammates on the next hole and they ran toward me. Jraice [Finau] picked me up and everyone was giving me high fives.”

Jraice, who is Johnson's playing partner during the Championship and Tony Finau's son, was part of the great post-dunk celebration, but equally surprised.

“I was really surprised,” said Finau. “I thought it hit the cameraman behind. It ended up being perfect. It was instinct to pick him up like that.”

Jraice's dad, Tony, normally trading birdies with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele on the PGA TOUR, is serving as Team Utah's assistant coach this week and being on scene for Johnson's ace was one of the coolest things he's seen, and that's saying something.

"“To have your first hole in one on ESPN? Come on, now. That’s what dreams are made of," says Finau. "He deserves all the hype he gets for that. He’s a great kid, great player and it’s great to have him as Jraice’s partner.”



Needless to say, no one will be forgetting Johnson's ace any time soon.