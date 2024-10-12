Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Amateur Programs

PGA Jr. League Player Makes Ace Live on ESPN, Appears on SportsCenter's Top 10

Published on

When it comes to golf memories, Utah youngster Emery Johnson may have one of the most epic.
On Oct. 11 during Day 1 of the 2024 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, Johnson made his first career hole-in-one on the fifth hole of Fields Ranch West in Frisco, Texas.
Not only was it an epic ace . . . it was in front of Tony Finau. And live on ESPN. And No. 2 on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays.
Check out the crazy moment, caught live:
Crazy, right?
“I’ve never had a hole in one before,” Johnson, who's playing for Team Utah, told ESPN’s Michael Collins. “The wind was into us so I clubbed up a little and hit a little draw in there. I knew I hit it good, but I heard it hit the pin and I couldn’t see it. I saw my other teammates on the next hole and they ran toward me. Jraice [Finau] picked me up and everyone was giving me high fives.”
Jraice, who is Johnson's playing partner during the Championship and Tony Finau's son, was part of the great post-dunk celebration, but equally surprised.
“I was really surprised,” said Finau. “I thought it hit the cameraman behind. It ended up being perfect. It was instinct to pick him up like that.”
Jraice's dad, Tony, normally trading birdies with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele on the PGA TOUR, is serving as Team Utah's assistant coach this week and being on scene for Johnson's ace was one of the coolest things he's seen, and that's saying something.
"“To have your first hole in one on ESPN? Come on, now. That’s what dreams are made of," says Finau. "He deserves all the hype he gets for that. He’s a great kid, great player and it’s great to have him as Jraice’s partner.”

Needless to say, no one will be forgetting Johnson's ace any time soon.

We also recommend

Tom Kim, Tony Finau & Ben Roethlisberger Talk Golf, Good Food & Social Media
Category - Amateur Programs
Tom Kim, Tony Finau & Ben Roethlisberger Talk Golf, Good Food & Social Media
How to Watch the 2024 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship
Category - Amateur Programs
How to Watch the 2024 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship
For Texas Terry, the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship is Just the Start of a Promising Golf Journey
Category - Amateur Programs
For Texas Terry, the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship is Just the Start of a Promising Golf Journey
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech