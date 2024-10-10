For Texas Terry, the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship is Just the Start of a Promising Golf Journey

A lot of expectations come with a name like Texas Terry.

And the 12-year-old who bears that name is living up to all of them as he heads into his first 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, taking place this weekend at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West.

“My mom said that when she was pregnant with me, she knew I was going to have a big personality,” Texas said. “So she thought I needed a big name.”

Texas, who got into golf when he was five, is proving that everything really is bigger in the Lone Star State — including his accomplishments. He is the 2024 Drive, Chip & Putt National Champion in the Boys' 11-12 Division, a former U.S. Kids Golf World Champion (2021), and he’ll be competing in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship next month.

Terry at the 2024 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

But for now, his eyes are on the 13u Championship. Representing Team Texas, coached by PGA of America Golf Professional Travis Rider and Assistant Coach John Sosa at River Place Country Club in Austin, Texas’ team secured a spot by defeating last year’s champions.

“This is my first time at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship,” Texas said. “I’m so excited that ESPN shows the 13u Championship on TV. I’m hoping that kids from all over the nation watch and see how fun golf is. Nothing would make me happier than if some of the kids watching the tournament decide they want to take golf lessons.”

Texas’ love for golf is a bit of a family tradition. His grandfather, a 20-year U.S. Air Force veteran, taught Texas’ dad, Jim, to play while stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas. When Texas’s mom, Coral, signed him up for lessons, Texas began tagging along to the course with his dad and grandfather, falling in love with the game along the way.

PGA Jr. League came a little later, when his parents signed him up for the program after learning Texas’ golf coach, John Sosa, helped coach a team.

“We thought it would be a good experience for him to be on a golf team,” his parents said. “We liked that the junior golfers had to caddy themselves, and partners would work together to decide which ball is the best shot and which club they should use. But it turned out that PGA Jr. League was so much more!”

Texas’ parents say PGA Jr. League has taught him important lessons about integrity, resilience and maintaining a positive attitude.

“We wish we would have known about PGA Jr. League when Texas was first learning how to play golf,” they said. “Golf can be very humbling … it’s wonderful to have a partner who can say, ‘I’ve got you,’ and try their best to hit a better shot.”

For Jim, golf offers a unique opportunity to share his love for golf with his son as an active participant.

“I love that I am part of my son’s team,” Jim said. “Although it’s fun to watch from the bleachers or stadium seats, with golf, I have a tremendous opportunity to be there with him— pushing his bag, cleaning his clubs and talking about the next shot.”

Texas’ parents love watching their son excel in golf and support his growing passion for the game — but they also want to raise a well-rounded kid. So, in addition to golf, Texas plays football and basketball, enjoys a good game of pickleball, and plays the ukelele, marimbas and snare drum.

“We want Texas playing different sports and being involved in different activities so he can grow and learn and find what he is truly passionate about and what makes him happy,” Coral said. “You never know what you are capable of or what you may be interested in if you don’t try.”

In true Texas fashion, the Terry family also raises longhorn cattle at their ranch in Lexington, Texas. Texas loves working around the ranch and helping care for the cattle.

“I like doing jobs around the ranch, like checking fences, herding our neighbors’ cattle back onto their property, and helping my grandparents,” he said. “I love to go fishing in our pond— we have bass, bluegill, crappie, and catfish. Our Texas Longhorns are like pets to me. They all have names, and they’re very tame.”

The family donates calves to local 4-H programs, Texas said, so that area high schoolers can learn about caring for the animals. “We know they’ll love and treat our longhorns like we would if they stayed with us,” he said.

For the Terry family, all of these experiences are about shaping the person Texas grows up to be. And if their son’s goals for this weekend’s 13u Championship are a sign of anything, it’s going pretty well.

“I love playing on a team and playing for something bigger than oneself,” Texas said. “I am hoping that Team Texas qualifies for the Final Four! I love being strategic with my golf partner, Bennett Underwood, and playing in the match play format would allow us to be creative, aggressive and have extra fun!”

Whatever the 13u Championship holds for him this weekend, Texas is excited to play on the national stage, even if it means missing an important University of Texas football game.

“In 12 years, this is my second Texas-Oklahoma football game to miss,” said Texas, whose mom, Coral, is a University of Texas graduate, a former featured twirler and currently a program director in the University’s College of Education. “I wish I could be at the Texas-OU football game, but I am happier to be playing in this tournament. I brought my gold hat to wear on Saturday because I know the Longhorns will defeat the Sooners!”