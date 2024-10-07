Field Set for 2024 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship

96 junior golfers ages 10-13 comprising 12 Regional Champion All-Star teams will compete in the 12th edition of the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, held Oct. 9-13 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West for the second consecutive year, broadcast live on ESPN platforms.

Teams competing in the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship include:

Team California (San Diego)

PGA of America Coach: John Mason, PGA

Assistant Coach: Jackie Dewald-Mason

Team Connecticut (Harwinton)

PGA of America Coach: Bob Sparks, PGA

Assistant Coach: Jim Bunel

Team Florida (Orlando)

LPGA Coach: Cori McAuliffe, LPGA

Assistant Coach: Jeff Beaver

Team Georgia (Duluth)

PGA of America Coach: Patrick McCrary, PGA Associate

Assistant Coach: David Potts, PGA Associate

Team Illinois (Lemont)

PGA of America Coach: Kevin Weeks, PGA

Assistant Coach: Clayton Pendergraft, PGA

Team Kansas (Leawood)

PGA of America Coach: Liam Cahill, PGA

Assistant Coach: Nick Jones, PGA

Team Minnesota (Woodbury)

PGA of America Coach: Jack Ganzer, PGA Associate

Assistant Coach: Kevin Egan

Team Ohio (Dublin)

PGA of America Coach: Mack McConaha, PGA

Assistant Coach: Kyle Mitchell

Team Pennsylvania (Sewickley)

PGA of America Coach: Adam Morrison, PGA

Assistant Coach: Tanner Houser, PGA Associate

Team Texas (Austin)

PGA of America Coach: Travis Rider, PGA

Assistant Coaches: John Sosa

Team Utah (Lehi)

PGA of America Coach: Tele Wightman, PGA

Assistant Coach: Tony Finau

Team Virginia (Dulles)

PGA of America Coach: Scott Holmes, PGA

Assistant Coach: Tim Brogan, PGA

Players will begin with practice rounds on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and the 13u Championship officially kicks off Thursday, Oct. 10, along with the annual Skills Challenge and National Car Rental Welcome Party. Rounds one and two will be played in a two-person scramble, team aggregate stroke play format Friday and Saturday (Oct. 11-12). The Championship concludes with match play semifinal and final rounds on Sunday, Oct. 13. The eight teams not competing in the semifinals can participate in the Fields Ranch Roundup, a 9-hole, two-person scramble.

Team Texas won last year at Fields Ranch West at PGA Frisco.

This is the fourth year the 13u Championship will be broadcast live on ESPN networks. On-air talent will include PGA of America Past President and former PGA Jr. League Coach Suzy Whaley, PGA Master Professional; Michael Collins; Andy North; and Justin Kutcher. The live broadcast schedule is as follows (all times ET):

Friday, October 11

ESPN+: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

ESPN2: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 12

ESPNEWS & ESPN+: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

ESPN+: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 13