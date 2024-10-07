Category - Amateur Programs
Field Set for 2024 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship
Team Utah returns for a second straight Championship appearance in Frisco.
96 junior golfers ages 10-13 comprising 12 Regional Champion All-Star teams will compete in the 12th edition of the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, held Oct. 9-13 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West for the second consecutive year, broadcast live on ESPN platforms.
Teams competing in the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship include:
- Team California (San Diego)
PGA of America Coach: John Mason, PGA
Assistant Coach: Jackie Dewald-Mason
- Team Connecticut (Harwinton)
PGA of America Coach: Bob Sparks, PGA
Assistant Coach: Jim Bunel
- Team Florida (Orlando)
LPGA Coach: Cori McAuliffe, LPGA
Assistant Coach: Jeff Beaver
- Team Georgia (Duluth)
PGA of America Coach: Patrick McCrary, PGA Associate
Assistant Coach: David Potts, PGA Associate
- Team Illinois (Lemont)
PGA of America Coach: Kevin Weeks, PGA
Assistant Coach: Clayton Pendergraft, PGA
- Team Kansas (Leawood)
PGA of America Coach: Liam Cahill, PGA
Assistant Coach: Nick Jones, PGA
- Team Minnesota (Woodbury)
PGA of America Coach: Jack Ganzer, PGA Associate
Assistant Coach: Kevin Egan
- Team Ohio (Dublin)
PGA of America Coach: Mack McConaha, PGA
Assistant Coach: Kyle Mitchell
- Team Pennsylvania (Sewickley)
PGA of America Coach: Adam Morrison, PGA
Assistant Coach: Tanner Houser, PGA Associate
- Team Texas (Austin)
PGA of America Coach: Travis Rider, PGA
Assistant Coaches: John Sosa
- Team Utah (Lehi)
PGA of America Coach: Tele Wightman, PGA
Assistant Coach: Tony Finau
- Team Virginia (Dulles)
PGA of America Coach: Scott Holmes, PGA
Assistant Coach: Tim Brogan, PGA
Players will begin with practice rounds on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and the 13u Championship officially kicks off Thursday, Oct. 10, along with the annual Skills Challenge and National Car Rental Welcome Party. Rounds one and two will be played in a two-person scramble, team aggregate stroke play format Friday and Saturday (Oct. 11-12). The Championship concludes with match play semifinal and final rounds on Sunday, Oct. 13. The eight teams not competing in the semifinals can participate in the Fields Ranch Roundup, a 9-hole, two-person scramble.
This is the fourth year the 13u Championship will be broadcast live on ESPN networks. On-air talent will include PGA of America Past President and former PGA Jr. League Coach Suzy Whaley, PGA Master Professional; Michael Collins; Andy North; and Justin Kutcher. The live broadcast schedule is as follows (all times ET):
Friday, October 11
- ESPN+: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- ESPN2: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 12
- ESPNEWS & ESPN+: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- ESPN+: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 13
- ESPN2: 4:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. (Re-air)
- ESPN+: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- ESPN2: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.