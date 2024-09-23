2024 PGA Jr. League Regionals Finish, Eight More Teams Qualify for National Championships

On Sept. 21-22, 52 PGA Jr. League teams from across the country competed in Regional Championships, a part of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season, with spots on the line for both the 13u and 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championships.

The 13u Championship will take place at Fields Ranch West at PGA Frisco in Texas, Oct. 10-13, and be broadcast live on the ESPN family of networks. The 17u Championship is set for Nov. 14-17 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

On the 13u side, the TGR A Team All-Stars (Dublin, Ohio) won Region 4; the Cog Hill Ravines All-Stars (Lemont, Ill.) captured Region 5; the TPC Sugarloaf All-Stars (Duluth, Ga.) won Region 6 and the Marriott All-Stars (Orlando, Fla.) captured Region 7.

The four 17u teams headed to New Mexico are the Team Tanglewood All-Stars (Bainbridge, Ohio) from Region 4, the Cog Hill Ravines All-Stars form Region 5, Bentwinds #1 All-Stars (Fuquay-Varina, N.C.) from Region 6, and the Palm Beach All-Stars (Palm Beach Gardens & Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) from Region 7.

Below is a roundup of detailed recaps from the four Regional Championships that took place over Sept. 7-8, with final results, summaries and winning team photos included.

Region 4

TGR A Team Returns to Represent Ohio in 13u Championship

12 All-Star teams of junior golfers split between two age divisions from Kentucky and Ohio traveled to The Woodford Club in Versailles, Kentucky, for two days of competition at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional Championship.



Six 13u All-Star teams (players ages 10-13) and six 17u All-Star teams (players ages 14-17) representing the Kentucky, Northern Ohio and Southern Ohio PGA Sections vied for the opportunity to advance to their respective National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship this fall.

The TGR A Team 13u All-Stars.

The TGR (The Golf Room in Dublin, Ohio) A Team 13u All-Stars, led by Coach Mack McConaha, PGA, and Assistant Coach Kyle Mitchell, will return as Team Ohio to the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship. TGR A Team defeated their Ohio counterparts Scioto (Scioto Country Club in Upper Arlington, Ohio) 13u All-Stars 6.5-5.5 to earn their trip to Texas. The Scioto team is led by Coach Chris Yoder, PGA.



Saturday’s stroke play qualifying wrapped with TGR taking the No. 1 seed with 32-under par; and the Scioto All-Stars seeded No. 2 at 30-under par. The Four Bridges 13u All-Stars of Liberty Township, Ohio, led by Coach Will Schneider, PGA, secured the No. 3 seed at 27-under par, and the Derby City All-Stars of the Louisville, Kentucky, area, led by Coach Daniel Utley, PGA, were seeded No. 4 at 26-under par.



Semifinals on Sunday morning were close, with No. 1 TGR defeating No. 4 Derby City 6.5-5.5, and No. 2 Scioto defeating Four Bridges 7-5. This set up the championship match between the top two seeds.



All-Star teams that did not advance to the semifinals could opt to compete in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout on Sunday, which included the No. 5 Deegan Bee - Medina 13u All-Stars of Medina (Ohio) Country Club led by Coach Jim Wise, PGA, and No. 6 West KY 17u All-Stars, led by Coach Adam Webb, PGA. Western KY teammates Peyton Courtney, 11, and Levi Wrinkle, 13, won with a 34, and Collin Barnes, 11, and Emlie Miller, 13, also of Western KY, finished runners-up with a 35.



All Girls Tanglewood Team Captures 17u Regional Championship

The Tanglewood 17u All-Stars.

The all girls Tanglewood team from Bainbridge, Ohio, led by Coach Jenn Creech, PGA, and Assistant Coach Chris Reed, defeated the Red Tail / Westwood 17u All-Stars of Cleveland, Ohio, 5.5-3.5 in the championship match to punch their ticket to New Mexico. The Red Tail / Westwood team is led by Coach Todd Company, PGA.



Saturday stroke play qualifying rounds saw the PGA of America Golf Professional Coach Adam Webb’s Western KY 17u All-Stars of the Paducah, Kentucky, area take the top seed with 24-under par. The Dome 17u All-Stars of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, who are also led by Coach Jenn Creech, PGA, and Assistant Coach Chris Reed, secured the No. 2 spot with 20-under par. With both Tanglewood and Red Tail / Westwood at 15-under par, the first tie breaker was utilized to determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds. Adding the team aggregate totals for all 18 holes across all three pair scores, Tanglewood took the No. 3 seed at 195 and Red Tail / Westwood took the No. 4 seed with 202.



Sunday morning semifinals were a tale of upsets, as No. 3 Tanglewood defeated No. 2 The Dome 6.5-2.5, while No. 4 Red Tail / Westwood bested No. 1 Western KY 5-4. This set up the championship match between the two Ohio teams.

All-Star teams that did not advance to the semifinals could opt to compete in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout on Sunday, which included No. 5 Louisville 17u All-Stars led by Coach Jake Martin, PGA, and the No. 6 Belmont Hills CC (St. Clairsville, Ohio) 17u All-Stars led by Ron Baker, PGA, and Assistant Coach Jaren Straughn. Belmont Hills CC teammates Mason Conway, 14, and Julia Hancock, 17, won with a 34, and Matthew Brown, 16, and Ethan Kingery, 15, also of Belmont Hills CC, finished runners-up with a 39.





Region 5

Cog Hill Ravines punch ticket to Frisco with 13u Regional win

Over the weekend, 13 All-Star teams of junior golfers met at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, for two fun and exciting days of competition Sept. 21-22 at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional Championship. Teams from four PGA Sections — Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin — participated in the weekend event.



Even though it was raining, the Cog Hill Ravines 13u All-Stars were all smiles on Sunday as the team defeated the Woodfield 13u All-Stars of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, 5.5-2.5 to secure their spot in the 2024 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship. Cog Hill will represent Illinois in the Championship, and the team is coached by Kevin Weeks, PGA, and based at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club in Lemont, Illinois.

The Cog Hill Ravines All-Stars.

Day one (Saturday) of the Regional consisted of two, nine-hole rounds of stroke play qualifying for the teams, in which the top four seeds advanced to match play semifinals on Sunday. Tiebreakers played a vital role in determining the top four seeds after the Woodfield 13u All-Stars (Mt. Prospect, Ill.) and Cog Hill Ravines 13u All-Stars (Lemont, Ill.) finished the qualifying round tied at -27 and TPC Wisconsin 13u All-Stars (Madison, Wisc.) and Cog Hill Dubsdread 13u All-Stars (Lemont, Ill.) both shot -2. Utilizing the tiebreaker (entire team aggregate score), Woodfield 13u All-Stars headed into Sunday as the No. 1 seed. Doug Brazeau, PGA, and Assistant Coach Keith Donovan coach the team.



The Cog Hill Ravines 13u All-Stars finished second, the TPC Wisconsin 13u All-Stars were the No. 3 seed, and the Cog Hill Dubsdread 13u All-Stars, also coached by Weeks, rounded out the top four.



Michigan’s Orchards 13u All-Stars, led by Coach Travis Becker, PGA, and Assistant Coach Dillon Parisi, finished fifth (+2), Ironwood 13u All-Stars of Fishers, Indiana, finished sixth with +11, Milham Park 13u All-Stars from Milham Park Golf Course in Kalamazoo, Michigan, finished seventh (+20) and Wisconsin’s South Central 13u All-Stars, led by Coach Pamela Saladino, LPGA, finished eighth with +22.



In Sunday’s match play semifinals, the No. 1 seed Woodfield 13u All-Stars faced the fourth-seeded Cog Hill Dubsdread 13u All-Stars, with Woodfield winning 8-0. The second-seeded Cog Hill Ravines 13u All-Stars defeated the No. 3 seed, the TPC Wisconsin 13u All-Stars, 5.5-2.5.



The rain shortened the 13u Championship match to six holes, with the Cog Hill Ravines 13u All-Stars besting Woodfield to become Regional Champions.



Cog Hill Ravines double down with 17u win

The Cog Hill Ravines 17u Team.

Team Illinois is returning to the 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship with the Cog Hill Ravines 17u All-Stars 6-3 match play win over Indianapolis Academy 17u All-Stars in the Region 5 championship on Sunday afternoon. Cog Hill, coached by Kevin Weeks, PGA, finished fourth at the 2023 17u National Championship.



The Cog Hill Ravines 17u All-Stars (Lemont, Ill.), one of five 17u teams competing to represent their state at the 17u National Championship later this fall, advanced to the Region championship match with strong play throughout the tournament despite the weather.



During Saturday’s stroke play qualifying round, the Cog Hill Ravines 17u All-Stars garnered the top seed, shooting a -21 and leading the field by five shots. Indianapolis Academy 17u All-Stars, coached by Chris Clemons, PGA, and Assistant Coach Miyah Chambers, finished second with a -16, Great Lakes Bay 17u All-Stars (-13) of Midland, Michigan, claimed the No. 3 seed, and the Milham Park 17u All-Stars (Kalamazoo, Michigan) were fourth with a -5. The host team Grand Geneva 17u All-Stars, coached by Garrett Farni, PGA Associate, and Assistant Coach Christian Kolmos, PGA Associate, finished fifth with a +12.



On Sunday morning, the No. 1 seed Cog Hill Ravines 17u All-Stars defeated Michigan’s Milham Park 17u All-Stars 6-0 in the match play semifinals. In the other semifinal match, the No. 2 seed Indianapolis Academy 17u All-Stars faced the Great Lakes Bay 17u All-Stars, with Indianapolis besting Great Lakes 4-2.



In the Sunday afternoon championship, Cog Hill and Indianapolis remained tied through six holes but Cog Hill won the match with a dominant performance on the final three holes to become the Regional Champion.



The Cog Hill Ravines 17u All-Stars will represent Illinois at the 17u Championship to be held Nov. 14-17 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.



Region 6

TPC Sugarloaf 13u All-Stars Claim Region 10 Championship Title

The TPC Sugarloaf 13u All-Stars.

Fifteen All-Star teams of junior golfers met at Callaway Gardens over the weekend for two fun and exciting days of competition Sept. 21-22 at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional Championship. Seven 13u All-Star teams (players ages 10-13) and eight 17u All-Star teams (players ages 14-17) competed in the weekend event, representing three PGA Sections: the Carolinas PGA Section, Georgia PGA Section and Tennessee PGA Section.



The Team Georgia 13u All-Stars, representing TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia, punched their ticket to the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship over the weekend, after competing against seven other 13u teams.



Day one (Saturday) of the Regional Championship consisted of two, nine-hole rounds of stroke play qualifying for the teams, in which the top four seeds advanced to Sunday’s match play semifinals.



The Team Georgia 13u All-Stars, coached by Patrick McCrary, PGA, led the field by 11 strokes and captured the No. 1 seed during Saturday’s stroke play qualifying, shooting an impressive -40. The Upstate Team #1 13u All-Stars of Spartanburg, South Carolina, were the second seed with a 29-under-par. The LPGC Wolfpack 13u All-Stars of Raleigh, North Carolina, finished third with a -23, while the Middle Georgia All-Stars of Warner Robbins, Georgia, claimed the fourth seed with a seven-under par to advance to semifinal play on Sunday.



Johnson City, Tennessee’s Tri-City 1 13u All-Stars, led by Coach Jeremy Beachner, PGA, were fifth (-2), followed by the North Carolina’s Bentwinds Country Club 1 13u All-Stars with +27, led by Coach Evelyn Walters, PGA, and Assistant Coach Tyler Shope, PGA Associate. Another North Carolina team, the Boro Bulldogs 13u All-Stars, finished seventh (+37). They are coached by PGA of America Golf Professional Jonathan Dudley and Assistant Coach Sara Belger.



In Sunday’s semifinal match play, top-seeded Team Georgia 13u All-Stars defeated the fourth-seeded Middle Georgia 13u All-Stars 12-0. The No. 2 seed, Upstate Team #1, faced the fourth-seeded LPGC Wolfpack 13u All-Stars, representing the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Upstate Team #1 13u All-Stars, led by Coach John Wease, PGA, and Assistant Coach Kevin Britt, PGA, defeated the LPGC Wolfpack 7-5, setting up the afternoon championship match.



The Team Georgia 13u All-Stars, representing TPC at Sugarloaf Golf Club in Duluth, Georgia, edged the Upstate Team #1 13u All-Stars 6.5-5.5 to become Region champion, a win clinched by Vivian Lott’s birdie putt on Hole No. 17. The team will represent Georgia at the 13u National Championship next month in Texas.



Teams not making the semifinals participated in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout on Sunday. It was an all Bentwinds Country Club #1 13u All-Stars field with Chris Simon, 13, of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, and Kaleigh Martin, 13, of Apex, North Carolina, winning the shootout with a 36. Dillon Duvall, 11, and Cole Pritchard, 12, both of Holly Springs, North Carolina, finished second with a 39.

Bentwinds #1 All-Stars Headed to 17u Championship

The Bentwinds #1 All-Stars.

The Bentwinds #1 17u All-Stars are headed to the 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship after defeating the Fayetteville League 17u All-Stars, 5-4 in match play Sunday afternoon. The Bentwinds #1 17u All-Stars, led by Coach Evelyn Walters, PGA, and Assistant Coach Tyler Shope, PGA Associate, will compete as Team North Carolina in the 17u Championship to be held at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, Nov. 14-17, 2024.



On day one, North Carolina’s Fayetteville League 17u All-Stars led the field with an 18-under par, garnering the top seed. Bentwinds #1 17u All-Stars (Bentwinds Golf and Country Club, Fuquay Varina, North Carolina), just four shots behind at -14, claimed the No. 2 seed. The Junior Golf 365 Medalist 17u All-Stars (-11) of Newnan, Georgia, were third, followed by Indian Hills 17u All-Stars (-10) from Indian Hills Golf Club in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.



Franklin Bridge Team 1 17u All-Stars (Franklin, Tennessee) finished fifth (-8), Tri-Cities 17u All-Stars were sixth with a five-under par, and Bentwinds Country Club #2 17u All-Stars and the Boro Bulldogs 17u All-Stars were tied for seventh with a -4.



On Sunday morning, the No. 1 seeded Fayetteville League 17u All-Stars, led by Coach Ryan Dailey, PGA, and Assistant Coach Anthony Carstarphen, PGA Associate, faced the No. 4 seed Indian Hills 17u All-Stars in the semifinals. Indian Hills is coached by Matt Walter, PGA, and Assistant Coach Justin Young, PGA Associate. Fayetteville defeated Indian Hills 5.5-3.5 to advance to the finals.



Meanwhile, in the other semifinal match, Bentwinds #1 17u All-Stars, the second seed, defeated the third-seeded Junior Golf 365 Medalist 17u All-Stars 7-2 to face Fayetteville in the afternoon championship match and ultimately become Region Champions.



All-Star teams that did not advance to the semifinals competed in the optional 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout. Just like the 13u division of the shootout, players from Bentwinds Country Club filled the field. Tyler Lage, 17, and Evan Crooks, 15, won the shootout with a 32, while Susan McGraw, 17, and Tucker Stevens, 15, finished second with a 34.



Region 7

Marriott All-Stars Win Thrilling 13u Regional Championship

The Marriott 13u All-Stars

The Park West Palm welcomed 12 PGA Jr. League All-Star teams in two age divisions – 13u and 17u – representing Alabama-NW Florida, Gulf States, North Florida, and South Florida PGA Sections over the weekend (Sept. 20-22) at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional.



After two days of play, the Marriott All-Stars (Orlando, Fla.) captured the 13u division, while the Palm Beach All-Stars advanced to the 17u National Championship.



Marriott All-Stars (Marriott Golf Academy, Orlando, Fla.) Win 13u Division and Advance to National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship



The Marriott 13u All-Stars are heading back to the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship after a win over the Meadows Chargers All-Stars (Meadows Country Club, Sarasota, Fla.) Sunday (Sept. 22) afternoon. The championship was a thriller that saw the top two seeds finishing the match in a 6-6 tie. The Marriott All-Stars totaled 13 holes won, compared to Meadows Chargers 11 holes won, to win the match based on the first tiebreaker. The Marriott 13u All-Stars, led by Coach Cori McAuliffe, LPGA, and Assistant Coach Jeff Beaver, return to the National Championship after finishing third in 2023 and 2022 and fourth in 2021.



The 13u Championship will be held at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West (Texas), Oct. 9-13, 2024, and will be broadcast live on ESPN networks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



In semifinal action, the Marriott 13u All-Stars advanced to the championship match after defeating the David Toms Golf Academy at Eagle Crest Country Club, coached by Cliff Bailey, PGA, 10-2. The Meadows Chargers All-Stars, led by Coach Daniella Ronderos, LPGA, defeated the Carrollwood All-Stars (Tampa, Fla.) led by Coach Michael Woods, PGA, and Assistant Coach Josh Gargula, PGA Associate.



All seven of the 13u All-Star teams shot under par in the stroke play qualifying round, led by the Marriott All-Stars with a -30, one shot better than the second seed Meadows Chargers All-Stars who shot a -29. The Carrollwood All-Stars finished as the No. 3 seed with a -24, followed by the David Toms Golf Academy at Eagle Ridge Country Club (Shreveport, La.) with a -23.



Teams not advancing to the semifinals were the CCB Milkshakes All-Stars (Country Club of Birmingham, Ala.) who shot a -18, The Don Law All-Stars (Don Law Golf Academy, Boca Raton, Fla.) with a -17 and the Lakewood Ranch All-Stars (Bradenton, Fla.) with a -12. The CCB Milkshakes are coached by Chris Biggins, PGA, and Assistant Coach MK Horton. The Don Law All-Stars are coached by Diane Law and Assistant Coach Tanner Barnhard, PGA, while the Lakewood Ranch All-Stars are led by Coach Robert Peters, PGA Associate.

Palm Beach All-Stars Upset No. 1 Seed to Win 17u Regional

The Palm Beach 17u All-Stars.

The Palm Beach All-Stars, comprised of junior golfers from Ballenisle Country Club (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) and Village Golf Club (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) defeated the No. 1 seed, Marriott All-Stars (Orlando, Fla.) Sunday (Sept. 22), 5-4, in match play to advance to the 17u Championship to be held at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, Nov. 14-17, 2024. They will compete as Team Florida.



It is the first trip to the 17u championship for the Palm Beach All-Stars, coached by David Flinn, PGA and Assistant Coach Sherri Pla, PGA. They entered the championship match as the No. 2 seed behind the Marriott All-Stars, who were the 17u national runner-up last year. The Marriott All-Stars are coached by Cori McAuliffe, LPGA, and Assistant Coach Jeff Beaver.



The Marriott All-Stars and the Palm Beach All-Stars dominated match play in the semifinals, combining to lose only one match between them and recording a tie in another. The Marriott All-Stars defeated the Pine Tree Predator All-Stars (Birmingham, Ala.), 8.5 – 0.5, while the Palm Beach All-Stars defeated the Abacoa All-Stars (Jupiter, Fla.), 8-1. The Pine Tree team is coached by Paul Whitman, PGA, while coach David Pesacov, PGA, leads the Abacoa team.



The Marriott 17u All-Stars entered match play as the No. 1 seed after leading all teams in stroke play with a -13. The Palm Beach All-Stars were two back with a -11, followed by the Abacoa All-Stars with a -10 and the Pine Tree Predator All-Stars with a -5. Windance All-Stars (Gulfport, Miss.) missed the semifinal cut with a +2.



Teams not making the semifinals participated in a shootout – a 9-hole, two-person scramble. It was an all-Windance Shootout with Carter Hopkins (15, Gulfport, Miss.) and Cole Bradley (15, Gulfport, Miss.) winning with a 34, 1-under par. Bryce Fairley (15, Wiggins, Miss.) and Dominick Clark )16, Gulport, Miss.) were runner-up with a 36, 1-over par. The Windance All-Stars are led by Coach Rory Nelson, PGA.