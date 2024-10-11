How to Watch the 2024 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship

The 2024 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship gets underway this week from Frisco, Texas!

Rounds one and two will take place Friday and Saturday (Oct. 11-12), during which teams will compete in a two-person scramble, team aggregate stroke play format. The Championship concludes with match play semifinal and final rounds on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The Championship will be broadcast live for the fourth years in a row on the ESPN family of networks, with over 10 hours of coverage from Frisco, Texas. On-air talent will include PGA of America Past President Suzy Whaley, Michael Collins, Andy North and Justin Kutcher. The live broadcast schedule is as follows (all times ET):

Friday, Oct. 10

ESPN+ | 1-3 p.m.

ESPN2 | 3-5 p.m.

‍Saturday, Oct. 11

ESPNEWS & ESPN+ | Noon - 2 p.m.

ESPN+ | 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12

ESPN2 | 4-6 a.m. (Re-air)

ESPN+ | 2-3 p.m.

ESPN2 | 3-5 p.m.