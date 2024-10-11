Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
How to Watch the 2024 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship

The 2024 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship gets underway this week from Frisco, Texas!
It's an exciting event that's the culmination of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season, with 96 junior golfers ages 10-13 comprising 12 Regional Champion All-Star teams tackling PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West, Oct. 11-13.
Rounds one and two will take place Friday and Saturday (Oct. 11-12), during which teams will compete in a two-person scramble, team aggregate stroke play format. The Championship concludes with match play semifinal and final rounds on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The Championship will be broadcast live for the fourth years in a row on the ESPN family of networks, with over 10 hours of coverage from Frisco, Texas. On-air talent will include PGA of America Past President Suzy Whaley, Michael Collins, Andy North and Justin Kutcher. The live broadcast schedule is as follows (all times ET):
Friday, Oct. 10
  • ESPN+ | 1-3 p.m.
  • ESPN2 | 3-5 p.m.
‍Saturday, Oct. 11
  • ESPNEWS & ESPN+ | Noon - 2 p.m.
  • ESPN+ | 2-5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 12
  • ESPN2 | 4-6 a.m. (Re-air)
  • ESPN+ | 2-3 p.m.
  • ESPN2 | 3-5 p.m.
To learn more about the players and teams competing in this Championship, click here, and follow action live on PGA.com, Instagram, X and Facebook!

