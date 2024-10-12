Tom Kim, Tony Finau & Ben Roethlisberger Talk Golf, Good Food & Social Media

That joke isn’t quite all it seems. In fact, these four are household names depending upon your age, favorite sport and media of choice.

The panel, moderated by America’s Caddie, ESPN analyst and former standup comedian Michael Collins, included three fellow multi-hyphenates: Tony Finau, the six-time PGA TOUR winner, Team Utah Assistant Coach and dad to team member, Jraice; two-time Super Bowl champion, Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Team Pennsylvania dad to Benjamin, Ben Roethlisberger; and an on-fire PGA TOUR young star with three wins under his belt since he earned his card just two years ago, Tom Kim.

In front of a crowd of 96 junior golfers, their coaches and family members, the panel spoke about their experience with the media, teamwork, winning and losing and, most importantly, food.

Tom Kim with PGA Jr. League players during the skills challenge on Oct. 10.

Finau and Kim have spent the last few years trailed by Netflix cameras for its successful Full Swing docuseries, who are on property at PGA Frisco capturing footage for the latest season.

Kim, who turned pro at 15 and was entrenched in social media from the start, had sage advice around the negative side effects that come with being a public figure in the digital age.

“One thing I’ve learned being in media and social media is that the hatred people give you … they don’t hate you. They hate where they are in life," said Kim. "A lot of times, it has nothing to do with you.”

While he didn’t come of age in the era of social media and has chosen to forgo it all together, Roethlisberger’s advice was universal.

Finau and Roethlisberger gave the junior golfers present some great advice on social media.

“When we talked back in the day, it was a newspaper article and it was gone,” he said. “Now it’s around forever. Be aware of what you say, since you’re representing yourself, your family, your faith or whatever it may be.”

The trio discussed their perspectives on playing as a team, which can be a rarity in golf.

“Golf is an individual sport, and that’s why I love what’s going on here with PGA Jr. League,” Roethlisberger said. “Every one of these young men and women are fighting for each other, not just themselves. Don’t put so much pressure on yourselves. Go play with your teammates, but have fun doing it. I would encourage all of you to have fun with it and enjoy the teamwork.”

Finau and Kim, who recently competed on opposing President’s Cup teams, both spoke fondly of their team golf experiences.

Tom Kim during this year's Presidents Cup.

“For golf, it’s such a special thing,” Kim said. “And it’s going to help your career, because when you do play in those team events, you’re going to cherish the experience. The camaraderie you build, it brings it all into perspective.”

“I’ve been on winning teams, I’ve been on losing teams, but it’s so fun to be involved on a team,” said Finau. “I grew up playing team sports… basketball, football, volleyball and golf. When I chose golf, I missed being on a team. The guys I’m normally playing with… I’m trying to beat them in any given week. When we’re together and on a team, it’s an incredible feeling. The energy is just electric.”

Undoubtedly the hottest topic of the night? Food. It’s what 96 10-to-13-year-olds want to talk about.

For Kim, Korean food is his go-to. But what would be his last meal, you ask? McDonald’s. A classic Big Mac and large fries, of course.

"Every one of these young men and women are fighting for each other, not just themselves. Don’t put so much pressure on yourselves. Go play with your teammates, but have fun doing it." Ben Roethlisberger

Finau, a fellow Korean food fan who regularly exchanges restaurant recommendations with Kim, shared his favorite Hawaiin, Tongan and Samoan dishes like lu pulu. Roethlisberger talked about the steakhouse visits and copious food following Super Bowl wins with his lineman.

As for their hobbies outside of golf, which the kids were also curious about, they ranged from Roethlisberger’s fondness for the outdoors, horseback riding and hunting; to Finau’s “two-man book club” with his wife; to Kim’s newfound love of interior design and architecture.

Finau’s advice to the kids set the tone heading into the weekend of competition.

Finau with son, Jraice.

“You all have an opportunity to not only represent each other, but also your state. You should wear that with pride… soak it up, and have fun,” he said. “There’s only going to be one team that walks away a winner, but everyone walks away with memories, with friendships, with TV time on ESPN, with your parents loving and supporting you… there isn’t going to be a loser if you have that mentality.”