2025 PGA National Club Championship Scheduled For PGA WEST & Indian Wells Golf Resort in December
By Alan Cox
PGA WEST'S Nicklaus Tournament Course. (Photo by White Unicorn Agency)
The PGA of America announced today that the 2025 PGA National Club Championship will be conducted at both PGA WEST and Indian Wells Golf Resort in Southern California.
The PGA National Club Championship features amateur club champions from facilities with a PGA of America Golf Professional. Winners of any 2025 club championship nationwide that are submitted by their PGA of America Golf Professional will be eligible to receive an invitation to compete.
“The PGA of America is thrilled to bring the 2025 PGA National Club Championship to two of Southern California’s top venues, PGA WEST and Indian Wells Golf Resort,” said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “This Championship is not only a wonderful showcase for the top amateur club champions from across the country, but it also shines a light on our talented PGA of America Golf Professionals who helped elevate their games. We are proud to continue hosting our amateur championships at world-class courses.”
The National Club Championship comprises six divisions, each competing in a three-day, 54-hole stroke play competition. The divisions for women and men include: Open (any age), Senior (50+ years old) and Legend (65+ years old).
Competition rounds will take place on the Pete Dye Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament Courses at PGA WEST and the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells.
Coral Mountain looms over PGA WEST's stunning landscape, which is home to nine iconic golf courses designed by the game's greatest visionaries. Known as the Western Home of Golf in America, PGA WEST has previously hosted seven PGA Professional Championships, the famed Skins Game from 1986-91 and numerous PGA TOUR Q-School finals. The resort’s iconic Pete Dye Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament Courses annually play host to The American Express™, part of the PGA Tour's West Coast Swing.
Widely regarded as one of North America's premier golf courses, the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA WEST has been thrilling golfers of all levels since its debut in 1986. The course owes its name to Dye’s groundbreaking design, which masterfully incorporated natural spectator seating into the landscape, creating a stunning stage for legendary moments in golf history. Tim Liddy spearheaded a restoration of the Stadium Course in fall 2024 that expanded greens, introduced enhanced playing surfaces, refined bunker slopes and faces and improved both irrigation and landscaping.
“PGA WEST has a long history of partnering with the PGA of America to host their Major Championships, and we are very excited to add the 2025 PGA National Club Championship to that list,” said Ben Dobbs, PGA Executive Director, PGA WEST and The Citrus Club. “The opportunity to host such a prestigious field of golfers representing so many different age groups and regions of our country is truly an honor, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to PGA WEST this year.”
Golf architect Clive Clark’s Indian Wells Celebrity Course opened in November 2006 to rave reviews. In addition to spectacular mountain views, the par-72 course features undulating fairways and flowing water in the form of streams, brooks and split-level lakes connected by striking waterfalls, with vibrant floral detail. From start to finish, the Celebrity Course offers an unmatched golf experience that will have players returning again and again.
“The Indian Wells Golf Resort is thrilled with the opportunity to be a host course for the 2025 PGA National Club Championship,” said Joe Williams, PGA Director of Golf at Indian Wells Golf Resort. “We look forward to having some of the best amateur players from across the country play the beautiful and challenging Celebrity Course. The Celebrity Course, the host of the 2007 and 2008 Skins Game, will not only challenge the players, but will showcase all the beauty Indian Wells has to offer. It should make for a fantastic competition."
For more information on the 2025 PGA National Club Championship, visit the championship website.