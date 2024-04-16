2024 PGA National Club Championship to be Hosted at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia

The 2024 PGA National Club Championship will be conducted at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, in March 2025.

The Championship features amateur club champions from facilities with a PGA of America Golf Professional. Winners of any 2024 club championship nationwide that are submitted by their PGA of America Golf Professional will be eligible to receive an invitation to compete.

“The PGA of America is thrilled to bring the PGA National Club Championship to Reynolds Lake Oconee next March,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, the PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing in Michigan. “This Championship continues to showcase the best amateur club champions from across the country while shining a light on the PGA of America Golf Professionals who helped elevate their games. We are proud to provide a first-class experience for these champions.”

The National Club Championship comprises six divisions, each competing in a three-day, 54-hole stroke play competition. The divisions for women and men include: Open (any age), Senior (50+ years old) and Legend (65+ years old).

Located about 85 miles east of Atlanta, Reynolds Lake Oconee features six carefully crafted golf courses, 11 restaurants, a unique sporting ground, one of the only lakefront Ritz-Carltons in the world and all the recreational and culinary amenities befitting a world-class private club. GOLF Magazine continues to rank two of the Reynolds courses in America’s Top 100 and four of the courses in the top 10 in Georgia.

“Reynolds Lake Oconee is excited to welcome and partner with the 2024 PGA National Club Championship,” said Reynolds Lake Oconee Director of Golf Wes Forester, PGA. “We look forward to hosting a great event and highlighting all that our club and community has to offer.”

Competition rounds will take place on Reynolds' Great Waters, Oconee and National (Ridge and Cove) courses, designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, Rees Jones and Tom Fazio, respectively.

TaylorMade, supporting partner of the PGA National Club Championship, will host competitors throughout the championship at The Kingdom at Reynolds Lake Oconee, one of only two TaylorMade facilities in the country offering an integration of superior equipment technology with golf instruction.

Elijah Craig, the official bourbon partner of the National Club Championship, will host happy hours on-site.

Dunning Golf is the championship apparel partner of the National Club Championship and will supply participants with premier apparel items.