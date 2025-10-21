2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship Returns to Florida's PGA Golf Club

A familiar stage awaits as the Senior PGA Professional Championship returns to PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, this week for the 16th time in the event’s storied history.

The 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship, supported by Golf Channel and PXG, will feature a 264-player field of PGA of America Golf Professionals age 50 and older. The four-day, 72-hole Championship will be contested Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 23-26, on PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker and Dye Courses.

The top 35 finishers will earn a berth in the 2026 Senior PGA Championship , set for April 16-19 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, as members of the Corebridge Financial Team.

Alan Morin, the defending Senior PGA Professional Champion, is one of 11 past Champions in the field. The PGA Assistant Professional at The Club at Ibis in West Palm Beach, Florida, recorded a final-round 6-under-par 65 to finish at 14-under-par 271 and win by two at Sunriver Resort in 2024.

Morin’s strong play continued throughout 2025 as he posted a T-2 result in the South Florida Senior PGA Professional Championship in August. He later finished T-11 in the South Florida PGA Professional Championship and qualified for his 22nd PGA Professional Championship appearance.

“I’ve had a good summer playing in the South Florida Section,” said Morin. “I’ve been playing pretty steady, pretty much the same as I have for the past few years. I try to practice when I can after work and stuff like that. It’s pretty solid right now.”

Morin, one of 15 South Florida PGA Members competing this week, is no stranger to PGA Golf Club. He collected T-20 (2023), T-4 (2021) and T-8 (2020) finishes in previous editions of the Senior PPC at the Club. Additionally, Morin has collected eight T-15 or better finishes in Assistant PGA Professional Championships at PGA Golf Club over the past 14 years.

Morin hopes to draw on his familiarity with the venue and his consistent, steady play.

“Being able to rely on experience and knowing what you can and can’t do on a golf course, that helps me,” said Morin. “There are sometimes where I’ll lay up on par 5s when I might have a chance to get there, but I’ll do better with a sand wedge in my hand than I will trying to hit a 3 wood into a par 5. A lot of patience, a lot of belief in my own game compared to some guys that hit it longer. I’m good at avoiding big numbers.”

Bob Sowards, PGA.

Past Senior PPC Champions at PGA Golf Club also in the field include Bob Sowards (2023), Omar Uresti (2020), Steve Schneiter (2016), Frank Esposito Jr. (2014) and Mike San Filippo (2005, ‘02).

In addition to the Leo Fraser Trophy, named after the 16th president of the PGA of America, players are competing for a $350,000 purse, including the winner’s share of $31,100. The top eight finishers, including ties, will automatically qualify for the 2026 Senior PGA Professional Championship at Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club in Gold Canyon, Arizona.

Each player will compete on the Wanamaker and Dye courses on Thursday and Friday before a cut to the low 90 scorers and ties. Saturday’s third and Sunday’s final round will take place exclusively on the Wanamaker course. A second cut following 54 holes will be made to the low 70 scorers and ties.