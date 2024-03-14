Category - Member Events
Senior PGA Professional Championship History
From 2006 to the present, here are the players who have won the Senior PGA Professional Championship, their total scores, runner-ups and host sites.
Year: 2023
- Winner: Bob Sowards, 272
- Runner-Up: Jerry Haas
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2022
- Winner: Matt Schalk, 278
- Runner-Up: Steve Schneiter
- Site: Twin Warriors, Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico
Year: 2021
- Winner: Paul Claxton, 274*
- Runner-Up: Mark Mielke
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2020
- Winner: Omar Uresti, 269
- Runner-Up: Scott Herbert
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2019
- Winner: Scott Hebert, 270
- Runner-Up: Jerry Haas, Jeff Hart
- Site: Omni Barton Creek, Austin, Texas
Year: 2018
- Winner: Bob Sowards, 275
- Runner-Up: Walk Chapman, Omar Uresti
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2017
- Winner: Frank Esposito, 276
- Runner-Up: Jim Schuman
- Site: Desert Mountain Club, Scottsdale, Arizona
Year: 2016
- Winner: Steve Schneiter, 275
- Runner-Up: Rick Schuller
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2015
- Winner: John Dalcorobbo, 277
- Runner-Up: Jim Carter
- Site: Bayonet Black Horse, Seaside, California
Year: 2014
- Winner: Frank Esposito, 272
- Runner-Up: Steve Schneiter, Rick Schuller, James Mason
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2013
- Winner: Gene Fieger, 275
- Runner-Up: Don Berry
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2012
- Winner: Jim Woodward, 287
- Runner-Up: Mike Miles
- Site: Creighton Farms and River Creek Club, Aldie, Virginia
Year: 2011
- Winner: Kirk Hanefeld, 282
- Runner-Up: Ken Martin
- Site: Creighton Farms and River Creek Club, Aldie, Virginia
Year: 2010
- Winner: Robert Thompson, 280
- Runner-Up: James Blair, Mark Faulkner
- Site: Toscana and Rancho La Quinta Country Clubs, La Quinta, California
Year: 2009
- Winner: Bill Britton, 270
- Runner-Up: Perry Arthur
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2008
- Winner: Kirk Hanefeld, 278
- Runner-Up: Jon Fiedler, John Aubrey
- Site: Toscana and Andalusia Country Clubs, La Quinta, California
Year: 2007
- Winner: William Loeffler, 276
- Runner-Up: David Lundstrom
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2006
- Winner: Jeff Coston, 271*
- Runner-Up: Chris Starkjohann, John Mazza
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
*Won in Playoff