Senior PGA Professional Championship History

From 2006 to the present, here are the players who have won the Senior PGA Professional Championship, their total scores, runner-ups and host sites.
Year: 2023
  • Winner: Bob Sowards, 272
  • Runner-Up: Jerry Haas
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2022
  • Winner: Matt Schalk, 278
  • Runner-Up: Steve Schneiter
  • Site: Twin Warriors, Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico
  • Full Results
Year: 2021
  • Winner: Paul Claxton, 274*
  • Runner-Up: Mark Mielke
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2020
  • Winner: Omar Uresti, 269
  • Runner-Up: Scott Herbert
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2019
  • Winner: Scott Hebert, 270
  • Runner-Up: Jerry Haas, Jeff Hart
  • Site: Omni Barton Creek, Austin, Texas
  • Full Results
Year: 2018
  • Winner: Bob Sowards, 275
  • Runner-Up: Walk Chapman, Omar Uresti
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2017
  • Winner: Frank Esposito, 276
  • Runner-Up: Jim Schuman
  • Site: Desert Mountain Club, Scottsdale, Arizona
  • Full Results
Year: 2016
  • Winner: Steve Schneiter, 275
  • Runner-Up: Rick Schuller
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2015
  • Winner: John Dalcorobbo, 277
  • Runner-Up: Jim Carter
  • Site: Bayonet Black Horse, Seaside, California
  • Full Results
Year: 2014
  • Winner: Frank Esposito, 272
  • Runner-Up: Steve Schneiter, Rick Schuller, James Mason
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2013
  • Winner: Gene Fieger, 275
  • Runner-Up: Don Berry
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2012
  • Winner: Jim Woodward, 287
  • Runner-Up: Mike Miles
  • Site: Creighton Farms and River Creek Club, Aldie, Virginia
  • Full Results
Year: 2011
  • Winner: Kirk Hanefeld, 282
  • Runner-Up: Ken Martin
  • Site: Creighton Farms and River Creek Club, Aldie, Virginia
  • Full Results
Year: 2010
  • Winner: Robert Thompson, 280
  • Runner-Up: James Blair, Mark Faulkner
  • Site: Toscana and Rancho La Quinta Country Clubs, La Quinta, California
  • Full Results
Year: 2009
  • Winner: Bill Britton, 270
  • Runner-Up: Perry Arthur
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2008
  • Winner: Kirk Hanefeld, 278
  • Runner-Up: Jon Fiedler, John Aubrey
  • Site: Toscana and Andalusia Country Clubs, La Quinta, California
  • Full Results
Year: 2007
  • Winner: William Loeffler, 276
  • Runner-Up: David Lundstrom
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2006
  • Winner: Jeff Coston, 271*
  • Runner-Up: Chris Starkjohann, John Mazza
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
*Won in Playoff
