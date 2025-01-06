2025 USDGA Championship Returns to PGA Golf Club in Florida

The United States Disabled Golf Association and the PGA of America announced today that the 2025 USDGA Championship will return to PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, for the third consecutive year. It will be held May 4-7.

The PGA of America will serve as presenting sponsor of the seventh playing of the adaptive golf championship, which will be played on the Tom Fazio-designed Ryder Course.

Registration for the USDGA Championship is now open and will run through January 20. The Championship will feature 90 players competing in a 54-hole, three-round stroke play event across different divisions. Golfers must have a handicap index of 36.4 or lower and a WR4GD pass in order to register. To register, click here

The USDGA’s mission is to provide people with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities an opportunity to showcase their ability in a golf championship at a high level.

"The PGA of America is thrilled to support the 2025 USDGA Championship and continue our alliance with the United States Disabled Golf Association,” said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “This collaboration exemplifies our mutual dedication to making golf a welcoming and accessible sport for everyone, both recreationally and competitively. I am incredibly excited to see the remarkable talent and inspiring stories that will emerge from the Championship this year at PGA Golf Club.”

“Together with our sponsors, we are excited to welcome adaptive golfers from around the globe,” said USDGA Founder Jason Faircloth. “We hope they cherish the experiences this championship has offered over the years.”

below) In 2024, Chad Pfeifer ( defended his title in the Men’s Division , winning the USDGA Championship for the third time in the last four years. The 45-year-old Idaho resident shot a final-round 1-under 70 to win by a shot over Albert Bowker. Pfeifer finished atop the leaderboard at 4-over 217.

Chad Pfieffer (middle) won his third men's title.

Ryanne Jackson (21-over, 234) claimed the Women's Division, her first USDGA women's title. At the time of her victory, the Seminole, Florida, native held the top two trophies in women's adaptive golf, as she won the United States Golf Association's U.S. Adaptive Open in 2023.

Florida's Ryanne Jackson won her first women's title.

Ken Green won the Senior Division, needing two extra holes in a playoff against Eli Villanueva. Green, a five-time PGA Tour winner and West Palm Beach, Florida, resident, made a triple bogey on the 54th hole, forcing the playoff. However, he survived a 50-foot par putt from Villanueva on the first playoff hole by making par on the second playoff hole to take home the title

Ken Green, the former U.S. Ryder Cup Team member, won the senior title.

For full results of the 2024 USDGA Championship, click here