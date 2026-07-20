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Category - Amateur Programs

How to Watch the 2026 Junior PGA Championships

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Tune in live to the Junior PGA Championships at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco – where the best junior golfers in the nation compete to join the ranks of Sam Burns, Lexi Thompson and Akshay Bhatia as Junior PGA Champions.
You can watch live on the PGA of America YouTube channel or on pga.com.

Here is the live schedule:
  • Thursday, July 30th | Coverage begins at 3PM CT / 4PM ET
  • Friday, July 31st | Coverage begins at 11AM CT / 12PM ET

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