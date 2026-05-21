Omni PGA Frisco: Looking ahead to the 2027 PGA Championship

Simply put, Frisco, Texas’s Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa was designed with championship golf in mind. After all, when it first opened in May 2023, it was already scheduled to host various PGA of America Championships in the coming years.

Of these PGA of America Championships, six are major championships: two Senior PGA Championships, two KPMG Women’s PGA Championships and two PGA Championships. In fact, next year, the facility will host its first-ever PGA Championship from May 20-23—a tournament that Paul Earnest, PGA, Director of Golf and Operations, is eagerly anticipating.

“Hosting the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship has been invaluable,” Earnest said. “We feel incredibly privileged to have hosted those championships as we build toward the 2027 PGA Championship.”

As guests visit Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, they’ll instantly know why it was chosen to host several championships before it even opened. And, as they prepare for the 109th PGA Championship, they’ll be just as excited as Earnest.

“The philosophy was simple: build it, and they will come,” Earnest added. “Built for these championships, many design elements were thought through in advance to give Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa the best opportunity for success.”

Endless amenities

Offering two championship courses (Fields Ranch East, which will host the 2027 PGA Championship, and Fields Ranch West), Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa is a golf facility, first and foremost. However, it is definitely more than that, too. Much more.

First, it has a gorgeous resort that features 500 hotel guest rooms. In addition, it provides 10 private ranch house villas, which were designed for larger groups. Aside from hospitality, the facility has 13 restaurants, a full-service Mokara Spa, and a variety of pools and cabanas.

Not to mention, it has a 24/7 fitness center, six retail outlets and four especially unique experiences: Ice House, Lounge by Topgolf, The Dance Floor and The Swing. The Ice House features six live hitting bays and a beer garden, while the Lounge by Topgolf has many virtual games. Meanwhile, The Dance Floor is a two-acre, lighted putting course co-designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling, who also created The Swing, a 10-hole, lighted par-three course.

Finally, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa offers the PGA of America Coaching Center. A 12,000-square-foot building, it serves golfers of all skill levels, via club fitting, coaching and innovative technology. Each experience, including the retail outlets and numerous dining options, are located in the PGA District.

“We actively promote the opportunity to engage in the game of golf at every level,” Earnest emphasized. “The Dance Floor sets the tone: it’s spirited, welcoming and signals to anyone who walks in that this is a place for everyone.”

Currently, the PGA District—essentially Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa’s community hub—hosts more than 200 events annually. These events range from putting challenges, to weekly summer drone shows, to yearly Independence Day celebrations that attract over 6,000 attendees. Whether guests are enjoying the hospitality options or the PGA District’s seemingly endless entertainment, they’ll notice one other characteristic. The entire 660-acre campus is quintessentially Texas.

“From the land that was once a working cattle ranch to the warm, genuine hospitality guests receive from our associates, you’ll feel everything that makes Texas special,” Earnest said. “It’s a fun place to hang your hat for a few days.”

Two cousins

Designed by Gil Hanse, Fields Ranch East will provide 2027 PGA Championship participants a “tough but fair test of golf,” according to Earnest. Although its fairways are relatively wide, once golfers hit their tee shots, they’ll encounter various challenges afterwards—leading them to focus on precision and shotmaking consistently.

“Despite stretching over 7,800 yards, the course’s primary defense isn’t length,” Earnest explained. “It’s the ever-present North Texas wind, which keeps scoring honest and makes every round a genuine challenge.”

Despite not hosting the 2027 PGA Championship, Fields Ranch West is a must-visit course, too. A Beau Welling design, it’s not as challenging as Fields Ranch East. But it still offers its fair share of tests, and it’s very playable, resulting in “pure fun,” according to Earnest.

“Gil and Beau refer to them as cousins,” Earnest said. “They’re not as close as siblings, but you can see and feel the blood that runs through them.”

Since it’s already hosted two major championships, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa can utilize such invaluable knowledge now, especially when it comes to setting up tee boxes, bunkers and green contours that will challenge the world’s best golfers. And now, as the countdown to the 2027 PGA Championship begins, another chapter will be added to the Lone Star State’s incredibly rich golf history.

Additionally, as Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa looks ahead to the coming months, the golf world will soon discover it’s not just home to two championship courses. It’s a destination—a destination that will welcome thousands of people from around the world soon.

“Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa was built to host the biggest moments in golf,” Earnest added. “We are excited to welcome everyone for the 2027 PGA Championship and mark the next chapter in Texas golf history.”