Winners of the Wanamaker Episode 3: Lee Trevino

One of golf’s most legendary storytellers is back in the spotlight.

On the latest episode of Winners of the Wanamaker: A PGA Championship Interview Series, Lee Trevino joins fellow PGA Champion and host Rich Beem for a memorable conversation filled with humor, history, and unforgettable moments.

From how he first found the game to his deep appreciation for the PGA of America and the PGA Championship, Trevino’s trademark charisma shines throughout the episode.

Watch the latest episode below.