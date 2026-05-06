2025 PGA Championship Rewind: Scottie Scheffler

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the PGA Magazine. This story originally appeared in the May 2026 issue of

Entering play at the 2025 PGA Championship, the Scottie Scheffler Golf Collection included two Masters green jackets, an Olympic gold medal, 15 PGA TOUR titles, and a litany of accolades, including the 2024 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Award.

By the end of May 18, 2025, it also included a coveted Wanamaker Trophy and a place in golf history.

Scheffler, now 29, validated his standing as the No. 1 player in the world last May, becoming just the third player since World War II to win three majors and 15 tour titles before the age of 29 by holding off a host of challengers to claim the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It was a special victory for Scheffler, who celebrated his third major triumph by slamming his cap to the ground on the 18th green on Championship Sunday, before embracing his caddie, Ted Scott, and then hugging wife Meredith and 1-year-old son Bennett. He also had a huge hug for PGA of America Golf Professional Randy Smith, who has taught Scheffler golf and life lessons since Scheffler was 7 at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas, Texas.

“This one is special for many reasons,” Scheffler said after rallying from an unsteady first nine in the final round to post a closing 71 and cruise to a five-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley at 11-under-par 273 after being deadlocked with Jon Rahm with nine holes to play. “Winning a major is never easy, but I’m really proud how we battled back after I kept hitting everything left on the front nine.

“Winning the PGA Championship means a lot to me because it means everything to my coach, Randy Smith. Randy is a special man and has taught me everything about golf and a lot of things about life. He was with me all this week, helping me with a few swing things before and after every round.”

Responded Smith, after Scheffler accepted the Wanamaker Trophy from PGA of America President Don Rea and a check for $3.42 million for the victory: “He (Scheffler) knows majors don’t come without work. He knows the PGA Championship is extra important to me because I am a PGA Professional, but it’s important to him, too, because it’s one of only four majors every year.”

Scheffler entered the closing round of the 107th PGA Championship with a three-shot advantage over Sweden’s Alex Noren after rounds of 69, 68 and 65. While many were awarding the Wanamaker Trophy to Scottie before a shot was struck on Championship Sunday following Saturday’s incredible eagle-birdie-par-birdie-birdie finish, Scheffler wasn’t assuming anything.

“I knew someone was going to make a move and I knew I had to be sharper after that first nine,” said Scheffler, who had three bogeys on Sunday’s front nine to let a host of challengers back into the race. “I made some little mental and mechanical changes on my way to the 10th tee – I knew I had to refocus and play better.”

Scheffler transformed a taut final round into something of a runaway by transforming the vaunted Green Mile – the unforgiving 16th, 17th and 18th holes at Quail Hollow – into the Dream Mile. In fact, he turned the closing holes at Quail Hollow into the Green Mile and a Half, playing the 14th and 15th holes in 9-under-par for the Championship while avoiding the train wrecks over the closing three holes that derailed Rahm and other challengers. In Sunday’s closing round, Scheffler birdied the 10th, 14th and 15th holes and enjoyed a six-shot lead with two holes to play.

Somers, Collet Topped Corebridge Financial Team Finishers

None of the 20 Corebridge Financial Team members — comprised of PGA of America Golf Professionals — made the 36-hole cut at the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. But each added a new chapter to their major-championship memories while matching birdies and bogeys with the finest players in the world.

John Somers and Tyler Collet finished with the lowest scores among PGA of America Golf Professionals.

The 2025 PGA Championship was something of a home game for North Carolina native John Somers, 34, Head Professional at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Florida, who shared Low PGA of America Club Professional honors with 2025 PGA Professional Championship winner Tyler Collet at 151 with rounds of 75 and 76. Collet, 29, Assistant Professional at John’s Island Club in Vero Beach, Florida, recorded rounds of 73 and 78. Eric Steger (76-76), Tom Johnson (74-78), Sowards (78-74) and Michael Kartrude (76-76) were all one shot back at 152.