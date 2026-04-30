Category - Member Events
2026 PGA Championship: Meet the 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals Competing
Published on
One of the most exciting and unique aspects of the PGA Championship is that 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals earn the opportunity to tee it up alongside some of the world's best players in a Major Championship setting.
That group of 20 players is the Corebridge Financial Team. Players can earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team with a top 20 finish at the PGA Professional Championship. PGA Professional Champion Jesse Droemer, after his win at Bandon Dunes on April 29, will lead the 2026 Corebridge Financial Team to the PGA Championship at Aronimink.
“This will be my third PGA and the first one was in 2023,” said Droemer, who also qualified in 2025. “I realized I was a lot more comfortable last year after that one. You know, going into that tournament, I'm not trying to just enjoy it. I'm trying to go out and win a golf tournament. I said it last year, I've never played a tournament to try to lose. So I'm gonna go out and try to win a golf tournament.”
It means so much for PGA of America Golf Professionals to have the chance to play in their Major Championship and represent the 30,000+ PGA Members who work tirelessly to teach and grow the game.
Michael Block will be competing in his team-leading eighth PGA Championship and Braden Shattuck will appear in his third PGA Championship, this time in his home PGA section. This will be the first PGA Championship for seven of the PGA of America Golf Professionals.
Get to know the 2026 Corebridge Financial Team!
Jesse Droemer (Houston, Texas)
Facility: Riverbend Country Club
Section: Southern Texas Section
3rd PGA Championship Appearance
Ben Kern (South Bloomfield, Ohio)
Facility: Hickory Hills Golf Club
Section: Southern Ohio
3rd PGA Championship Appearance
Michael Kartrude (Port St. Lucie, Fla.)
Facility: The Bear’s Club
Section: South Florida Section
2nd PGA Championship Appearance
Tyler Collet (Vero Beach, Fla.)
Facility: John’s Island Club
Section: South Florida Section
5th PGA Championship Appearance
Zach Haynes (Bowling Green, Ky.)
Facility: The Club at Olde Stone
Section: Kentucky Section
1st PGA Championship Appearance
Garrett Sapp (Cypress, Calif.)
Facility: San Gabriel Country Club
Section: Southern California Section
1st PGA Championship Appearance
Austin Hurt (Bainbridge Island, Wash.)
Facility: Wing Point Golf & Country Club
Section: Pacific Northwest Section
2nd PGA Championship Appearance
Braden Shattuck (Aston, Pa.)
Facility: Rolling Green Golf Club
Section: Philadelphia Section
3rd PGA Championship Appearance
Mark Geddes (Coronado, Calif.)
Facility: Coronado Golf Course,
Section: Southern California Section
2nd PGA Championship Appearance
Ben Polland (Wilson, Wyo.)
Facility: Shooting Star of Jackson Hole
Section: Rocky Mountain Section
5th PGA Championship Appearance
Michael Block (Mission Viejo, Calif.)
Facility: Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club
Section: Southern California Section
8th PGA Championship Appearance
Bryce Fisher (Oregon City, Ore.)
Facility: Arrowhead Golf Club
Section: Pacific Northwest Section
1st PGA Championship Appearance
Ryan Lenahan (New Hudson, Mich.)
Facility: Walnut Creek Country Club
Section: Michigan Section
2nd PGA Championship Appearance
Jared Jones (Dublin, Ohio)
Facility: Scioto Country Club
Section: Southern Ohio Section
3rd PGA Championship Appearance
Francisco Bide (Duluth, Ga.)
Facility: Capital City Club
Section: Georgia Section
1st PGA Championship Appearance
Chris Gabriele (Halesite, N.Y.)
Facility: Old Westbury Golf & Country Club
Section: Metropolitan Section
1st PGA Championship Appearance
Derek Berg (Duvall, Wash.)
Facility: PNW Golf Academy
Section: Pacific Northwest Section
1st PGA Championship Appearance
Ryan Vermeer (Elkhorn, Neb.)
Facility: Happy Hollow Club
Section: Nebraska Section
6th PGA Championship Appearance
Paul McClure (Mobile, Ala.)
Facility: Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove
Section: Alabama-NW Florida Section
1st PGA Championship Appearance
Timothy Wiseman (New Albany, Ind.)
Facility: Different Strokes Golf Center
Section: Indiana Section
2nd PGA Championship Appearance