2026 PGA Championship: Meet the 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals Competing

One of the most exciting and unique aspects of the PGA Championship is that 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals earn the opportunity to tee it up alongside some of the world's best players in a Major Championship setting.

That group of 20 players is the Corebridge Financial Team. Players can earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team with a top 20 finish at the PGA Professional Championship. PGA Professional Champion Jesse Droemer, after his win at Bandon Dunes on April 29 , will lead the 2026 Corebridge Financial Team to the PGA Championship at Aronimink.

“This will be my third PGA and the first one was in 2023,” said Droemer, who also qualified in 2025. “I realized I was a lot more comfortable last year after that one. You know, going into that tournament, I'm not trying to just enjoy it. I'm trying to go out and win a golf tournament. I said it last year, I've never played a tournament to try to lose. So I'm gonna go out and try to win a golf tournament.”

It means so much for PGA of America Golf Professionals to have the chance to play in their Major Championship and represent the 30,000+ PGA Members who work tirelessly to teach and grow the game.

Michael Block will be competing in his team-leading eighth PGA Championship and Braden Shattuck will appear in his third PGA Championship, this time in his home PGA section. This will be the first PGA Championship for seven of the PGA of America Golf Professionals.

Get to know the 2026 Corebridge Financial Team!

Jesse Droemer (Houston, Texas)

Facility: Riverbend Country Club

Section: Southern Texas Section

3rd PGA Championship Appearance

Ben Kern (South Bloomfield, Ohio)

Facility: Hickory Hills Golf Club

Section: Southern Ohio

3rd PGA Championship Appearance

Michael Kartrude (Port St. Lucie, Fla.)

Facility: The Bear’s Club

Section: South Florida Section

2nd PGA Championship Appearance

Tyler Collet (Vero Beach, Fla.)

Facility: John’s Island Club

Section: South Florida Section

5th PGA Championship Appearance

Zach Haynes (Bowling Green, Ky.)

Facility: The Club at Olde Stone

Section: Kentucky Section

1st PGA Championship Appearance

Garrett Sapp (Cypress, Calif.)

Facility: San Gabriel Country Club

Section: Southern California Section

1st PGA Championship Appearance

Austin Hurt (Bainbridge Island, Wash.)

Facility: Wing Point Golf & Country Club

Section: Pacific Northwest Section

2nd PGA Championship Appearance

Braden Shattuck (Aston, Pa.)

Facility: Rolling Green Golf Club

Section: Philadelphia Section

3rd PGA Championship Appearance

Mark Geddes (Coronado, Calif.)

Facility: Coronado Golf Course,

Section: Southern California Section

2nd PGA Championship Appearance

Ben Polland (Wilson, Wyo.)

Facility: Shooting Star of Jackson Hole

Section: Rocky Mountain Section

5th PGA Championship Appearance

Michael Block (Mission Viejo, Calif.)

Facility: Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club

Section: Southern California Section

8th PGA Championship Appearance

Bryce Fisher (Oregon City, Ore.)

Facility: Arrowhead Golf Club

Section: Pacific Northwest Section

1st PGA Championship Appearance

Ryan Lenahan (New Hudson, Mich.)

Facility: Walnut Creek Country Club

Section: Michigan Section

2nd PGA Championship Appearance

Jared Jones (Dublin, Ohio)

Facility: Scioto Country Club

Section: Southern Ohio Section

3rd PGA Championship Appearance

Francisco Bide (Duluth, Ga.)

Facility: Capital City Club

Section: Georgia Section

1st PGA Championship Appearance

Chris Gabriele (Halesite, N.Y.)

Facility: Old Westbury Golf & Country Club

Section: Metropolitan Section

1st PGA Championship Appearance

Derek Berg (Duvall, Wash.)

Facility: PNW Golf Academy

Section: Pacific Northwest Section

1st PGA Championship Appearance

Ryan Vermeer (Elkhorn, Neb.)

Facility: Happy Hollow Club

Section: Nebraska Section

6th PGA Championship Appearance

Paul McClure (Mobile, Ala.)

Facility: Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove

Section: Alabama-NW Florida Section

1st PGA Championship Appearance

Timothy Wiseman (New Albany, Ind.)

Facility: Different Strokes Golf Center

Section: Indiana Section

2nd PGA Championship Appearance