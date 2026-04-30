Jesse Droemer Captures One-Shot Victory at 2026 PGA Professional Championship

Jesse Droemer embraced the elements. With the Walter Hagen Cup and a start in the PGA Championship within reach, he expected Wednesday’s final round of the 2026 PGA Professional Championship to be difficult. Strong, brisk winds made Bandon Dunes an even greater challenge.

Droemer (Houston, Texas) rose to the occasion, shooting a final-round 2-under-par 70 to finish at 4-under-par 283 and win by one.

“I knew it was going to be windy,” said Droemer, the fifth champion from the Southern Texas PGA Section and the first since 2021 (Omar Uresti). “I knew the conditions were going to be tough, and I just really was trying to embrace the elements. I'm glad it was windy. I'm glad it was playing hard, but yesterday was probably tougher.”

Ben Kern (South Bloomfield, Ohio) finished second at 3-under after shooting a final-round 1-under-par 71. Michael Kartrude (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) took third at 2-under after posting 2-under-par 70. Defending Champion Tyler Collet (Vero Beach, Fla.), Zach Haynes (Bowling Green, Ky.), Garrett Sapp (Cypress, Calif.) and Austin Hurt (Bainbridge Island, Wash.) tied for fourth at 1-under.

Droemer, a PGA Teaching Professional at Riverbend Country Club, got off to a smooth start with five consecutive pars. After recording his lone front-nine bogey at the par-3 6th, he rebounded with his first of four birdies at the par-4 7th. The 34-year-old added another birdie at the par-5 9th to make the turn at 1-under-par 35. Picking up where he left off, he birdied the par-4 10th and par-5 13th. A bogey on the par-3 15th was followed by three consecutive pars to end the day.

Droemer, who teamed with local caddie Carl Everts, drew on past PPC experience throughout Wednesday’s finale.

“Actually, in ‘23 at Twin Warriors, I struck it really well,” said Droemer. “I lost by six and I missed nine putts inside of three feet. That was the week where I was like ‘I can win this.’ And then last year, I know I finished second, but Tyler played so well. It was good after last year to be in this position. I was comfortable after that.”

Kern, PGA General Manager at Hickory Hills Golf Club, made Monday’s 36-hole cut on the number at 3-over-par. His climb up the leaderboard continued Wednesday as he registered his highest career PPC finish.

“I made the cut on the number, and told my caddie, Randy, ‘All right, it's go time. We’ve got to keep getting better. I've kind of got nothing to lose,’” said Kern. “I played really solid in the third round and shockingly found myself in the final pairing in the final round. It was a blessing to have a chance at even getting in a playoff.”

The 41-year-old collected consecutive birdies on holes 13-14 to tie Droemer, who bogeyed the par-3 15th hole, atop the leaderboard. Droemer reclaimed the lead with Kern’s bogey at the par-4 17th. Kern missed his birdie putt at the 18th, which would have tied Droemer and forced a playoff.

Kartrude’s final round consisted of seven front-nine pars along with birdies at the par-5 3rd and 9th holes. The PGA Lead Assistant Golf Professional at The Bear’s Club overcame a bogey on the par-4 11th by collecting his third and final birdie of the day at the par-5 13th.

“It's tough out there, but I felt really calm,” said Kartrude. “I felt really good. I'm very confident in my game right now. There’s a couple of shots I'd like to have back, but you know, I'm so happy we're going to another PGA Championship. Can't wait to go home and see my family. I'm excited.”

Collet, a PGA Assistant Professional at John’s Island Club, recorded the low round of the day at 5-under-par 67 to jump 39 spots on the leaderboard and record his fourth career top-10 finish in the PGA Professional Championship.

Haynes, a PGA Teaching Professional at The Club at Olde Stone, tallied four birdies in a 2-under-par 70.

Sapp, PGA Assistant Golf Professional at San Gabriel Country Club, recorded a 1-under-par 71 in his PGA Professional Championship debut.

Hurt, the 54-hole leader and PGA Head Golf Professional at Wing Point Golf & Country Club, shot two-over-par 74.

2023 Champion Braden Shattuck (Aston, Pa.) registered nine birdies en route to a 4-under-par 68 and T-8 finish.

Past Champions Ben Polland (Wilson, Wyo.) and Michael Block (Mission Viejo, Calif.) were two of the eight players T-10 at 1-over-par 288. Polland shot 4-under-par 68 while Block notched a 3-under-par 69 on Wednesday.

Chris Gabriele (Halesite, N.Y.), also T-10, posted even-par 72. His eagle at the par-5 18th hole secured a position on the Corebridge Financial Team.

Sabrina Bonanno (Redmond, Wash.) led the nine women in the field, shooting even-par 72 to finish T-34 at 5-over-par 292.

The low 20 scorers, who will advance to compete in the 2026 PGA Championship as members of the Corebridge Financial Team, are listed below in order of finish, including the number of career PGA Championship appearances for each.

Jesse Droemer (Houston, Texas) - Riverbend Country Club, Southern Texas Section - 3rd

Ben Kern (South Bloomfield, Ohio) - Hickory Hills Golf Club, Southern Ohio - 3rd

Michael Kartrude (Port St. Lucie, Fla.) - The Bear’s Club, South Florida Section - 2nd

Tyler Collet (Vero Beach, Fla.) - John’s Island Club, South Florida Section - 5th

Zach Haynes (Bowling Green, Ky.) - The Club at Olde Stone, Kentucky Section - 1st

Garrett Sapp (Cypress, Calif.) - San Gabriel Country Club, Southern California Section - 1st

Austin Hurt (Bainbridge Island, Wash.) - Wing Point Golf & Country Club - Pacific Northwest Section - 2nd

Braden Shattuck (Aston, Pa.) - Rolling Green Golf Club, Philadelphia Section - 3rd

Mark Geddes (Coronado, Calif.) - Coronado Golf Course, Southern California Section - 2nd

Ben Polland (Wilson, Wyo.) - Shooting Star of Jackson Hole, Rocky Mountain Section - 5th

Michael Block (Mission Viejo, Calif.) - Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, Southern California Section - 8th

Bryce Fisher (Oregon City, Ore.) - Arrowhead Golf Club, Pacific Northwest Section - 1st

Ryan Lenahan (New Hudson, Mich.) - Walnut Creek Country Club, Michigan Section - 2nd

Jared Jones (Dublin, Ohio) - Scioto Country Club, Southern Ohio Section - 3rd

Francisco Bide (Duluth, Ga.) - Capital City Club, Georgia Section - 1st

Chris Gabriele (Halesite, N.Y.) - Old Westbury Golf & Country Club, Metropolitan Section - 1st

Derek Berg (Duvall, Wash.) - PNW Golf Academy, Pacific Northwest Section - 1st

Ryan Vermeer (Elkhorn, Neb.) - Happy Hollow Club, Nebraska Section - 6th

Paul McClure (Mobile, Ala.) - Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove, Alabama-NW Florida Section - 1st

Timothy Wiseman (New Albany, Ind.) - Different Strokes Golf Center, Indiana Section - 2nd

“This will be my third PGA and the first one was in 2023,” said Droemer, who also qualified in 2025. “I realized I was a lot more comfortable last year after that one. You know, going into that tournament, I'm not trying to just enjoy it. I'm trying to go out and win a golf tournament. I said it last year, I've never played a tournament to try to lose. So I'm gonna go out and try to win a golf tournament.”

Block will be competing in his team-leading eighth PGA Championship. Shattuck will appear in his third PGA Championship, this time in his home PGA section. Seven of the PGA of America Golf Professionals will be competing in their first PGA Championship.