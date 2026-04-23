Bandon Dunes’ Bold Vision: How a Remote Oregon Resort Came to Host the 2026 PGA Professional Championship

When the 2026 PGA Professional Championship arrives at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort from April 26-29, it will bring a 312-player field to one of the most important pieces of golfing ground in America. The championship will be contested on Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes, and the winner plus the top 20 finishers will earn places on the Corebridge Financial Team for the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink. That is a worthy stage for any event. For this one, it feels especially fitting. Bandon Dunes has always been about the soul of the game, and the PGA Professional Championship has always been about the people who carry it forward.

A Championship Site With the Right Kind of Gravity

There are venues that impress you with polish and scale. Bandon does something different. It strips golf back down to wind, ground, imagination and nerve. That is part of why this championship belongs here. PGA of America Golf Professionals are not arriving at a manufactured showpiece. They are heading to a place built on the belief that great golf should be public, walkable and shaped by the land rather than forced onto it.

Mike Keiser’s Big Bet

The story starts with Mike Keiser, a businessman and golf dreamer who became captivated by the game’s oldest traditions and the kind of links golf that asks players to think as much as they swing. Over time, he grew convinced that everyday golfers deserved access to world-class golf experiences, not just members of private clubs. When he found the dunes near Bandon, Oregon, he saw the chance to build that vision in America. He then made three foundational moves: he brought in Howard McKee to help shape the land plan and shepherd the project forward, retained KemperSports to guide construction and operations, and hired a young, largely untested David McLay Kidd to design the first course.

That last decision was the gamble inside the gamble. Kidd was not a household name then, but Keiser trusted both his eye and his understanding of links golf. Kidd studied the property relentlessly, sometimes 18 hours a day, trying to give the Oregon coast something that felt less like modern resort golf and more like a true encounter with the elements. When Bandon Dunes opened in 1999, it did not just earn strong reviews. It changed the conversation around American public golf.

More Than One Great Course

What makes Bandon Dunes special is that it never stopped with one success. Keiser kept building, but not in a copy-and-paste way. Pacific Dunes, designed by Tom Doak and opened in 2001, gave the resort another world-class links experience with a different kind of rhythm and strategy. Bandon Trails followed in 2005 under Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, moving players from dunes to meadow to forest and back again. Old Macdonald opened in 2010, inspired by the work of C.B. Macdonald and created by Doak and Jim Urbina. Bandon Preserve arrived in 2012 as a 13-hole par-3 course, Sheep Ranch opened in 2020 after years as a kind of golfing mystery on the property, and Shorty’s joined the lineup in 2024.

That expansion matters because Bandon never became great by getting bigger alone. It became great by staying true to its original thesis. Each addition respects the land, the weather and the player’s imagination. Even the infrastructure and spirit of the resort were shaped with that in mind, thanks in no small part to McKee, whose influence still lingers all over the property, from the routing philosophy to the feel of the place itself.

Why Bandon Changed the American Golf Map

Before Bandon Dunes, the idea of a remote public golf resort on the Oregon coast sounded risky at best and unrealistic at worst. There was no guarantee golfers would travel that far, walk that much, or embrace a place where the wind was not a nuisance but a co-author. But Bandon proved something important: golfers were hungry for authenticity. They wanted golf that felt rooted instead of polished over. They wanted a place where strategy mattered, where weather mattered and where the course did not need a mansion at the end of the driveway to feel significant. The success of Bandon helped reshape how people thought about destination golf in the United States.

That influence is not just cultural. It is competitive. Bandon Dunes has already hosted major amateur championships, and the USGA announced in 2021 that the resort would host 13 more USGA amateur championships over 23 years. That long runway says plenty about how deeply the place is now woven into championship golf in this country.

A Fitting Stage for the PGA Professional Championship

That is what makes this PGA Professional Championship such a natural fit. The professionals in this field are teachers, mentors, operators, leaders and lifelong players. Their championship deserves a venue with substance, and Bandon Dunes has that in abundance. It was built from conviction, not convenience. It asked golfers to embrace the ground game, the weather and the walk. It honored the game’s past while opening its doors to the public future. And now it will ask 312 PGA of America Golf Professionals to do what Bandon has demanded of golfers since 1999: think clearly, compete honestly and love the game for what it is when all the extras are stripped away.





PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.