Category - Member Events
How to Watch the 2026 PGA Professional Championship at Bandon Dunes
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The 2026 PGA Professional Championship is almost here!
From April 26 to April 29, 312 PGA of America Golf Professionals will compete at the PGA Professional Championship at Bandon Dunes for the honor to be one of the 20 members of the Corebridge Financial Team who will tee it up at the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink and the title of PGA Professional Champion.
The players will compete on the iconic Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes courses in Bandon, Oregon. Players qualify to play in the PGA Professional Championship through PGA Section tournaments. Spectators are welcome at the event, head HERE for more info.
Catch all the action on TV, via PGA of America social accounts (X, Facebook and Instagram) and on PGA.com
TV Schedule: Golf Channel
Round 1
Sunday, April 26: 7PM - 10PM ET
Round 2
Monday, April 27: 7PM - 10PM ET
Round 3
Tuesday, April 28: 7PM - 10PM ET
Final Round
Wednesday, April 29: 6PM - 9PM ET