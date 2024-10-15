Bandon Dunes Golf Resort to Host 2026 PGA Professional Championship

The PGA of America is headed to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort!

The iconic resort in Bandon, Oregon, will host the 2026 PGA Professional Championship, a four-day, 72-hole event that will be contested on Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes, April 26-29, 2026.

Here's everything you need to know.

Bandon, Pacific Dunes elite host courses

Bandon Dunes was designed by renowned golf course architect David McLay Kidd and opened in 1999. The course is located on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, showcasing native dunes and expansive ocean views.

Bandon Dunes.

Pacific Dunes.

Pacific Dunes, designed by acclaimed golf course architect Tom Doak, opened in 2001 and provides a rugged test with rippling fairways and natural bunkers lining the landscape.

“To host the PGA Professional Championship just feels right,” says Chris Keiser, a partner at Dream Golf, the parent company that owns Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. “PGA of America Golf Professionals have been such a key to the success of Bandon Dunes. They saw something here and shared it with their members and their fellow professionals. We are proud of the 16 PGA of America Members — including two Master Professionals—and 18 PGA Associates we employ at Bandon and Sand Valley, and the many PGA interns who have been a part of Dream Golf.

"PGA of America Golf Professionals keep this game going. We can’t wait to see them compete at Bandon Dunes." Chris Keiser

Spot on the line in 2026 PGA Championship

The PGA Professional Championship —the national championship for PGA of America Golf Professionals from across the country— has served as a showcase event for PGA of America Golf Professionals since 1968. The 312-player field consists of past Champions, the top-20 players and ties from the previous year’s Championship as well as players qualifying through 41 PGA Section Championships.

The low 20 scorers earn a spot in the same year’s PGA Championship as members of the Corebridge Financial Team. The 2026 PGA Championship is slated for Aronimink Golf Club outside of Philadelphia.

The iconic 16th hole at Bandon Dunes.

“The PGA of America is proud to take the PGA Professional Championship to one of the elite golf destinations in North America,” says PGA of America President John Lindert, the PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). "The PGA Professional Championship presents an elevated platform to display the skills of our talented playing professionals.