2026 PGA Professional Championship: Live Scoring & Daily Updates

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The 2026 PGA Professional Championship at Bandon Dunes in Oregon is here. The PPC features 312 of the best PGA of America Golf Professionals who are competing for the Walter Hagen Cup and a spot in the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink.

You can catch all the action from the 2026 PPC LIVE on TV on Golf Channel.

Round 1:

Austin Hurt’s deep familiarity with Bandon Dunes Golf Resort—gained through numerous visits as a Pacific Northwest PGA Section Member—proved advantageous in Sunday’s opening round of the 2026 PGA Professional Championship.

Hurt (Bainbridge Island, Wash.) shot an impressive 8-under-par 64 on Bandon Dunes to claim a one-shot lead. His 64 is just the third ever in the Championship’s first round, one shy of both the first-round and single-round scoring record.

Round 2:

Austin Hurt figured his dominant 8-under-par 64 in the opening round of the 2026 PGA Professional Championship would be a tough act to follow.

Demanding greens and pins on the Pacific Dunes course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort presented a formidable test on day two, challenging Hurt (Bainbridge Island, Wash.) as he looked to maintain his position atop the leaderboard. But the PGA Head Golf Professional at Wing Point Golf & Country Club did more than hold his own, shooting an even-par 71 in Monday’s second round to stay at 8-under and extend his lead to three.

Round 3:

After 36 holes, the low 90 and ties are playing Bandon Dunes. After the third round, the field will be reduced to the low 70 players plus ties for the final round.

The Bandon Dunes course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort was certainly likely to present a difficult test. When strong, chilly, late-afternoon winds arrived on Tuesday, it did just that in the third round of the 2026 PGA Professional Championship.

Playing together in the final group, Austin Hurt (Bainbridge Island, Wash.) and Charlie Beljan (Mesa, Ariz.) weathered the challenging conditions and share a one-shot lead at 3-under-par heading into Wednesday’s finale. Hurt, the 36-hole leader, shot 5-over-par 77 while Beljan carded a 2-over-par 74.