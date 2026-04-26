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Get an Inside Look at the Journey to the PGA Professional Championship

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Over 3,500 PGA of America Golf Professionals from all 41 PGA Sections attempt to earn a spot in the 312-player field at the PGA Professional Championship.
The PGA Professional Championship is an annual tournament for PGA of America Golf professionals. Played over 4 rounds, the PPC crowns the top PGA Professional as the PGA Professional Champion and awards 20 spots to compete in the PGA Championship as members of the Corebridge Financial Team.
In 2026, the PGA Professional Championship will be played at Bandon Dunes in Bandon, Oregon.
Watch the journey the PGA Coaches take to tee it up at the 2026 PGA Professional Championship and their quest to play in the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink.
Bid for Bandon: Follow 3 players from the South Florida PGA in their quest to tee it up at Bandon Dunes
Road to Bandon: Watch the journey from select PGA Professionals from around the country as they try to qualify for the PGA Professional Championship
Learn more HERE!

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