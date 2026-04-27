Austin Hurt Takes One-Shot Lead on First Day of 2026 PGA Professional Championship 

Austin Hurt’s deep familiarity with Bandon Dunes Golf Resort—gained through numerous visits as a Pacific Northwest PGA Section Member—proved advantageous in Sunday’s opening round of the 2026 PGA Professional Championship.

Hurt (Bainbridge Island, Wash.) shot an impressive 8-under-par 64 on Bandon Dunes to claim a one-shot lead. His 64 is just the third ever in the Championship’s first round, one shy of both the first-round and single-round scoring record.

Jeff Kellen (Glenview, Ill.) is second, one shot back, after posting a 7-under-par 65 on Bandon Dunes. Erik Matthewson (Las Vegas, Nev.) is third two shots back following a 6-under-par 65 on Pacific Dunes. Allie Knight (Knoxville, Tenn.) is fourth, three shots back, after registering a 5-under-par 67 on Bandon Dunes. 2023 Champion Braden Shattuck (Aston, Pa.) is four back following his 4-under-par 67 on Pacific Dunes.

Hurt, the PGA Head Golf Professional at Wing Point Golf & Country Club, returned to Bandon Dunes this week having visited on numerous occasions with Wing Point members as well as on his own

“I've played here many times,” said Hurt, the 2023 and 2025 Pacific Northwest PGA Professional Champion. “I'd say the experience today helped me tremendously. You can miss in certain spots and get away with certain shots, but, yeah, we've been coming here for a while. It’s an easy jaunt about seven hours from Seattle. It's kind of heaven on earth down here for sure.”

Competing in his fifth PGA Professional Championship, Hurt hit the Championship’s opening tee shot before collecting his first of seven birdies at the par-5 3rd. Following his lone bogey of the day at the par-4 5th, the 37-year-old Hurt caught fire playing holes 7-10 at 5-under. He tallied consecutive birdies on the par-4 7th and 8th holes, drained a 25-foot putt for eagle at the par-5th ninth and added a birdie at the par-4th 10th. A flawless back nine featured a birdie at the par-4 14th and back-to-back birdies on holes 17-18.

“I did a really good job staying within myself today,” said Hurt. “I didn't try to get ahead of myself. I didn't try to jump holes ahead or think about holes behind. I really tried to stay present in the moment, and that's something that has been challenging for me in the past, but that was really something that I tried to focus on heavily today.”

Kellen, PGA Head Golf Professional at North Shore Country Club, jumped out to a strong start and “cruised” the rest of the way. The 37-year-old collected three first-nine birdies, including on his opening hole, the par-4 10th. The Illinois PGA Member notched back-to-back birdies on holes 5-6 and 8-9 to get to 7-under.

“The first hole of the day was a tough little wedge shot into the wind, which is a shot, a partial shot, I struggle with a lot,” said Kellen. “I hit a really good one, and that gave me some confidence moving forward. On these golf courses, you can make one mistake and make a big number in a hurry, so we'll focus on what we can do and see how it goes.”

Matthewson, a caddie at Shadow Creek, birdied three of his first six holes on Pacific Dunes, including two in a row on holes 3-4. Birdies on holes 6 and 8 surrounded his lone front-nine bogey at the par-4 7th. The Southwest PGA Member birdied holes 11-12 and the par-5 15th before closing with bogey-birdie on holes 17-18.

“I came into the day thinking anything under par out here in the afternoon is going to be a great round,” said Matthewson. “I didn't hit a fairway until like seven, but it's pretty open out here. I hit some great shots, made some putts, and lipped out a few. It's hard to say, but you know we always say that, it's always disappointing, but it was a great round. I'm happy to get the afternoon at Pacific out of the way and focus on Bandon Dunes the rest of the time.”

Knight, a PGA/LPGA Teaching Professional at Fairways and Greens Golf Center, leaned on a “hot” putter throughout Sunday’s first round. Making her third start in the PGA Professional Championship, she began the day with a birdie at the par-4 10th. After her only first-nine bogey at the par-4 11th, she birdied the par-5 13th and holes 15-16 to make the turn at 3-under 33.

The Tennessee PGA Member doubled the par-4 1st hole, but steadied the ship with birdies at the par-5 3rd and par-4 7th. Knight’s day concluded with fireworks at the par-5 9th where she launched “a perfect drive” that with the help of the wind and firmness traveled approximately 300 yards. She hit 7-iron into the green and sunk the eagle putt to finish at 5-under.

“I made a bunch of putts,” said Knight. “I felt like I was reading the greens well and my speed was good and just had the right line and everything fell in for me today, so it was awesome.”

Riley Wheeldon (Newtown Square, Pa.) is one of six players T-6 at 3-under. His opening-round 3-under-par 68 on Pacific Dunes was highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 15th and a trio of birdies. The PGA Director of Instruction at Aronimink Golf Club is attempting to become the first PGA of America Golf Professional from the PGA Championship host site to earn a spot in the field through the PGA Professional Championship.

“It was a good start, definitely played solid for the 1st 60-70% of the round,” said Wheeldon. “I was getting the ball in play, giving myself a lot of wedges, giving myself a lot of looks early. I didn't make a whole lot, but hit some good putts that didn't go in, so we'll do a little work this afternoon and hopefully make a few more as we go.”

Defending champion Tyler Collet (Vero Beach, Fla.) is T-25 after shooting 1-under-par 70 at Pacific Dunes on Sunday.

Monday’s second round of the 2026 PGA Professional Championship presented by Club Car, Corebridge Financial and Rolex will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from 4-7 pm (PT). A 36-hole cut will take place Monday evening to the low 90 scores and ties.