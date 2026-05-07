Incredible Golf Trip Destinations: Tennessee’s Gaylord Springs Golf Links

There is no other city quite like “Music City.”

From Broadway Street, to the Grand Ole Opry, to its influx of musical talent (both within and outside of the country music industry), Nashville, Tennessee is unlike any other city in the world.

Of course, when compared to other cities, there are some similarities too though, especially when it comes to golf. After all, Nashville is home to various golf courses, including the renowned Gaylord Springs Golf Links.

Located only 5 minutes from the iconic Gaylord Opryland Resort and 20 minutes from Nashville’s legendary downtown, Gaylord Springs Golf Links is a “true standout,” according to Al Vallecorsa, PGA Director of Golf.

Aside from its prime location, a variety of other positives have led to Vallecorsa’s description, including the following—benefits that he invites golfers of all ages and skill levels to experience firsthand.

Scotland in Tennessee

As proven by Gaylord Springs Golf Links, golfers don’t have to travel to Scotland to relish a true links golf experience. They can even enjoy it in the heart of a large city like Nashville.

A Scottish links-style course, Gaylord Springs Golf Links has practically everything a Scotland course will offer, despite being thousands of miles away from the Home of Golf.

Bluffs. Challenging greens. Deep bunkers. Rolling grass mounds.

“It demands accuracy off the tee to stay clear of the trouble,” Vallecorsa says. “Yet, it also requires creativity and a soft touch around each of its greens.”

Although the course is certainly comparable to the links courses that golfers will find in Scotland, it has its share of differences, too. First, it has various water hazards, as it’s nestled on the Cumberland River’s banks. In addition, it’s surrounded by wetlands that are federally protected. And, finally, its undulated greens are comprised of MiniVerde Bermudagrass—a turfgrass that’s chosen for warmer climates like Nashville’s, rather than Scotland’s cooler temperatures.

“Gaylord Springs Golf Links is definitely challenging, as it requires full concentration for each shot,” Vallecorsa emphasizes. “But U.S. Open and PGA Champion Larry Nelson also designed the course for all golfers. For example, it has a few tee boxes to choose from, ranging in length from 5,040 to 6,842 yards.”

To further prove that the course—previously voted one of Golfweek’s “Best Courses You Can Play”—was built with everyone in mind, children can play it free of charge after 1 p.m. CT everyday (as long as they’re golfing with a paying adult).

“Whether golfers are experienced or they’re just beginning to play, Gaylord Springs Golf Links has been designed to be challenging and enjoyable for everyone, period,” Vallecorsa adds.

Looking Ahead to the Future

Furthermore, the course has a highly popular Golf Institute, which offers year-round instruction to golfers of all skill levels. In addition to this instruction (provided by PGA professionals), the institute has professional club fitting and onsite club repair options for guests, too.

“The Golf Institute features the golf industry’s top technology, including FlightScope Launch Monitoring System, SwingLab and the V-One Swing Analysis,” Vallecorsa states.

In preparation for the future, various aspects of the Gaylord Springs Golf Links property have also been renovated recently, including the clubhouse’s interior, the practice range’s hitting mats and the men’s locker room.

“Gaylord Springs Golf Links is continuously being enhanced to ensure its guests’ experiences are superb,” Vallecorsa says. “As a result, it will remain one of Tennessee’s premier courses well into the future.”

Other Fun Courses Near Gaylord Springs Golf Links:

Harpeth Hills Golf Course: Opened in 1965, this classic layout has impressive TifEagle ultradwarf bermudagrass greens, which were installed in 2017. Opened in 1965, this classic layout has impressive TifEagle ultradwarf bermudagrass greens, which were installed in 2017.

The Legacy Golf Course: Designed by four-time major champion Raymond Floyd, this gorgeous, 6,776-yard course is located about 45 minutes from Nashville. Designed by four-time major champion Raymond Floyd, this gorgeous, 6,776-yard course is located about 45 minutes from Nashville.

For more information about Gaylord Springs Golf Links, visit gaylordsprings.com.