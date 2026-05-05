Hit More Fairways: 3 Proven Tee Shot Tips from PGA Coach Tim Cusick

PGA Coach Tim Cusick says Consistency in finding the fairway is paramount to lowering your scores. Here are three keys to improve your accuracy off the tee:



Visualize a good shot: Before hitting your tee shot, visualize your last successful drive—ideally from the same hole you are currently playing. This mental preparation increases your chances of success. Tee off on the side of your miss: If you tend to miss to the right, tee up on the right side of the box and aim toward the left. Playing the proper angle gives you the entire width of the fairway to work with. Stick your finish: Focus on maintaining a balanced finish with every drive. To achieve a balanced finish, you must deliver a quality strike at impact.

Adopt these three keys to elevate your tee shots and lower your scores.