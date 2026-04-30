How to Play the Most Iconic Holes at Bandon Dunes: A Golfer’s Guide

Bandon Dunes: it's one of golf's most iconic destinations for good reason.

And in paradise, there's some seriously stunning holes. At Bandon Dunes, designed by David McLay Kidd, and Pacific Dunes, designed by Tom Doak, there's a certain way to navigate each 18 the right way, too.

We leaned on the PGA of America Golf Professionals to break down how to play some of Bandon and Pacific's most iconic holes. If you've got a trip coming soon to Bandon, make sure to watch these how to play guides. They'll come in handy when you're out on the course!

How to Play Bandon Dunes No. 16

How to Play Bandon Dunes No. 12

How to Play Bandon Dunes No. 5

How to Play Bandon Dunes No. 2

How to Play Pacific Dunes No. 13

How to Play Pacific Dunes No. 5