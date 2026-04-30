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How to Play the Most Iconic Holes at Bandon Dunes: A Golfer’s Guide
By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
Bandon Dunes: it's one of golf's most iconic destinations for good reason.
Set on the southern Oregon coast, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort is a true links experience you don't need to go across the pond for. With 4 18-hole courses -- Bandon Dunes, Pacific Dunes, Old MacDonald, Bandon Trails and Sheep Ranch -- plus the two par-3 courses -- the 13-hole Bandon Preserve and 18-hole Shorty's -- and The Punchbowl putting course... it's truly a golfer's paradise.
And in paradise, there's some seriously stunning holes. At Bandon Dunes, designed by David McLay Kidd, and Pacific Dunes, designed by Tom Doak, there's a certain way to navigate each 18 the right way, too.
We leaned on the PGA of America Golf Professionals to break down how to play some of Bandon and Pacific's most iconic holes. If you've got a trip coming soon to Bandon, make sure to watch these how to play guides. They'll come in handy when you're out on the course!