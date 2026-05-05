Nelly Korda’s Secret to Winning Golf: How to Find Your Zone and Play Your Best

Nelly Korda’s run so far this year has been a demonstration that great golf does not always come from forcing perfect golf. She has already stacked three wins in six starts this season, including back-to-back victories at the Chevron Championship and the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. And in the middle of that stretch, she offered a truth every golfer needs to hear: “You’re never going to have your A-game.”

That quote matters because it dispels one of golf's biggest myths. Too many players think the “zone” means everything feels flawless. In reality, your zone is not about being perfect. It is about understanding your game well enough to know what helps you perform, what hurts you and how to keep getting the most out of yourself even when your swing is not at its sharpest.

That is what this coaching plan is inspired by. Nelly’s current run shows that success isn't always about having every club working at once. It is about trusting your tendencies, playing to your strengths and managing your weaknesses with discipline.

For golfers of every level, that same idea can become a real path to better scores.

Start By Finding Your Personal Recipe

Your best golf probably does not look exactly like someone else’s. That is the point.

Some players thrive with rhythm. Some play their best when they stay patient. Some score with great wedges and a calm putter. Others do it by keeping the ball in play and avoiding doubles. Your “zone” starts when you stop chasing a generic version of good golf and start building around what actually works for you.

Ask yourself these questions:

What is the most reliable part of my game right now?

What type of miss costs me the most shots?

What kind of swing thought helps me the most?

When I play well, what does it feel like mentally?

What decisions usually show up before my best holes?

The better you know those answers, the easier it becomes to create your own recipe for success.

Build Your Zone Around Three Simple Anchors

If I were giving a golfer a simple plan inspired by Nelly’s current stretch, I would start here.

1. One Clear Swing Cue

Most golfers get into trouble when they take too much to the golf course.

Pick one cue. One. Not four.

Good examples:

Smooth tempo

Full finish

Balanced through the shot

Commit to the target

Turn through

Your cue should help you play athletically, not mechanically.

2. One Trusted Decision Pattern

Golfers who find their zone make cleaner decisions. They do not bounce back and forth between aggressive and cautious. They commit.

Try this:

Aim away from your big miss

Choose the club that covers trouble first

Favor center-green targets more often

Attack only when your lie, yardage and confidence all match

That is not passive golf. That is smart golf.

3. One Emotional Reset

Even the best players hit poor shots. What separates them is how quickly they get back to center.

After a bad swing:

Take one deep breath

Let the frustration end quickly

Name the next job only

Return to your one swing cue

That reset is part of the zone too.

Play To What You Do Well

One reason Nelly’s quote resonates is that it reminds us that you do not need every part of your game to be elite on a given day. You need enough of your strengths to show up and enough discipline to keep your weaknesses from wrecking the round.

That is a powerful lesson for everyday golfers.

If your short game is your strength, lean into it.

If your driver gets loose under pressure, choose better moments to be aggressive.

If your putter is your best club, stop short-siding yourself chasing flags.

If your irons are inconsistent, play to bigger targets and trust your scrambling.

To-dos:

Circle the one part of your game you trust most

Build your strategy around using it more often

Identify the miss that hurts you most

Make a plan to avoid feeding it

Good golf gets a lot easier when your strategy actually matches your skill set.

Practice In A Way That Matches Real Golf

If you want to maximize your game today, your practice needs purpose.

Do this on the range or before a round:

Hit five balls with your one swing cue only

Hit three different clubs to three different targets

Simulate one tough tee shot and pick a conservative target

Finish with a pressure-putting drill from 4 to 6 feet

Do this after your next round:

Write down what held up best under pressure

Write down where you lost control

Spend your next practice session on the shots that actually show up on the course

That is how you create your own repeatable formula.

A Simple “Find Your Zone” Round Plan

Before the round:

Pick your one swing cue

Decide what your safest stock shot is

Commit to playing to your strengths

During the round:

Stay patient after mistakes

Make decisions that fit your real ball flight

Play away from big numbers

Keep coming back to tempo and commitment

After the round:

Note three things that worked

Note one pattern that needs attention

Build your next practice around that pattern

The Real Takeaway

Nelly Korda’s current run is inspiring not just because she is winning, but because she is reminding golfers that top-level performance is rarely about waiting for perfection. It is about understanding yourself, trusting your plan and repeating what gives you the best chance to succeed.

That is the zone.

Not perfection.

Not imitation.

Not chasing somebody else’s golf swing.

Your zone is your own unique recipe for success. Find it, trust it and build your game around it.





PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.