PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship Introduces Golf to Local Youth & Careers to Student-Athletes 

The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, presented by Chase and Kohler Co., provides more than a high-level championship experience for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Universities and other minority-serving institutions. Annually, the Championship introduces local youth to the game and connects collegiate athletes to industry leaders and career pathways in and around the $102 Billion golf industry.

The Park in West Palm Beach is hosting the 39th PWCC for the first time this week and started the Championship’s festivities by hosting Youth Day for local youth to learn the basic fundamentals of the game.

Community organizations participating included The Path, Adopt-A-Family, PGA Jr. League and the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. Participants learned from PGA of America Golf Professionals across the country who serve as ambassadors for the Championship. They also enjoyed a clinic from Korn Ferry Tour Member Ian Gilligan.

“It’s impactful, getting to see the kids, the next generation of golfers,” said Langston Frazier, PGA, a two-time PWCC participant now serving as a PGA Ambassador for the Championship. “There’s so many sports these kids can play, but golf is something they can play for a lifetime. It’s a great opportunity to expose them to the game. They can learn so many positive character traits from golf.”

For decades the Championship has also emphasized rewarding career opportunities that coincide with golf, the 39th edition was no different, hosting student-athletes at the PGA WORKS Beyond the Green presented by CastleOak Securities and Kohler Co. at SoFi Center, the official home to the TGL Golf League.

PWCC student-athletes networked with a lineup of national and global organizations looking to recruit the next generation of industry professionals, including PGA of America Career Services, Chase, Kohler Co., Troon, the United States Golf Association, Ladies Professional Golf Association, PGA Tour SuperStore and more.

For students like Joseph Fenceroy, a junior at Coastal Carolina University’s PGA Professional Golf Management Program, an event like Beyond the Green is instrumental.

“At this stage in my life, connecting with so many companies and professionals through Beyond the Green really opened my eyes to the opportunities ahead,” said Fenceroy. “It’s encouraging to build those relationships early and see how the PGA network supports my growth both personally and professionally.”

Sunday evening’s Welcome Reception also allowed student-athletes to compete in SoFi Center’s TGL venue, hear from industry leaders Phil Anderson, PGA of America Chief Operating Officer; Nina Kohler, Chair of the PGA of America REACH Foundation; David Jones, CEO at Castle Oak Securities and actor and comedian Anthony Anderson.

“Do not limit your vision,” said Phil Anderson. “Yes, you’re a golfer, but you’re also a future executive, a future entrepreneur, a future course designer, a future PGA Professional. You’re here to be in the golf industry and we look forward to that. We need your perspective.”