Category - Amateur Programs
How to Watch the 2026 PGA Works Collegiate Championship
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The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (PWCC) was created in 1986 to highlight competitive golf programs at the most underserved and underrepresented Minority-Serving Institutions in the country, and educate and inspire student-athletes to pursue career opportunities in the business of golf and beyond.
For 2026, the PWCC heads to The Park West Palm Beach. Featuring eighteen programs and over thirty individuals from across the country, this year's event has a lot to offer.
North Carolina A&T State and Texas A&M International won titles at last year’s PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase and Kohler at Whistling Straits, and they will look to defend their championships when the PWCC starts play Monday (May 4) at The Park.
Don't miss any of the action!
The Park | West Palm Beach, FL | May 4-6, 2026
Catch it on Golf Channel! All times Eastern
May 4: First Round - 4pm - 7pm
May 5: Second Round - 4pm - 7pm
May 6: Final Round - 4pm - 7pm
Live scoring will also be available on PGA.com.