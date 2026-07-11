2026 Scottish Open: 3 Lessons From Leaders Rory, Fitzpatrick & Gotterup

The Genesis Scottish Open has long been regarded as an optimal tune up for links golf before the final major of the season – The Open.

So, it’s no surprise that the Scottish Open features a crowded leaderboard through two rounds.

The contenders have showcased the skills that separate great links players from the rest. Here are three coaching takeaways from players who have put themselves in position to contend this weekend.

FITZPATRICK: ELITE IRON PLAY PUTS YOU IN CONTENTION

Matt Fitzpatrick sits at 8-under at the halfway mark, just one shot off the leaders. And it’s easy to understand by looking at his impeccable iron play.

After opening with rounds of 67 and 65, Fitzpatrick leads the field in Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green. While he's found just over half of the fairways (53.8%), his iron play has repeatedly created ample birdies opportunities.

At a links style club like The Renaissance Club, you don't have to drive it perfectly to contend. Consistently hitting quality approach shots is often the quickest way to lower scores.

Here's how you can sharpen your iron play and become an elite ball striker like Fitzpatrick.

Coaching Tip

Pick a specific landing zone on every approach, not just a flagstick

Visualize a trusted shot shape into the green

Accept 15–25 feet as a quality birdie opportunity

Don’t be afraid to choke down, take less club and use a three-quarter swing

Quick Drill

Head to the range and hit multiple shots using a three-quarter swing. Take one extra club, move the ball slightly back in your stance, choke up, and focus on finishing with a shorter follow-through. The goal is to control the flight. Visualize shots flying at a lower trajectory into targets at the range. A good thought is to swing at 75% with an abbreviated finish.

MCILROY: GREAT DRIVING SETS UP OPPORTUNITIES

After dealing with a stretch of inconsistency off the tee, Rory McIlroy seems to have fine-tuned the driver heading into the weekend as one of the leaders at 9-under.

The reigning Masters Champion has been one of the best drivers in the field. He ranks second in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, 16th in driving accuracy (65.3%) and second in driving distance. When McIlroy is confident with the driver, it sets the rest of his game up for success.

Here’s how you can find fairways and create better scoring opportunities like the 2023 Scottish Open champion.

Coaching Tip

Pick a specific target line off the tee and trusted shot shape

Build a consistent pre-shot routine that helps you commit to your driver swing

Focus on a balanced finish

Use your driver’s distance as an advantage by creating shorter, more comfortable approach shots

Quick Drill

Head to the range and create a mock fairway in between two targets. Hit a series of drives with the goal of starting the ball on your intended line and finishing in your target window.

Begin with 80-percent swings, focusing on solid contact, balance and a consistent finish. Once you can control the flight and direction, gradually add speed. A good thought is to make an aggressive swing while staying in balance.

GOTTERUP: MANAGE YOUR MISTAKES

Chris Gotterup has been unstoppable in 2026, and once again this week, he’s in contention.

Sitting at 7-under after Friday’s round, Gotterup put himself in great positioning due to his ability to recover when needed. He ranks 13th in Strokes Gained: Around the Green (+2.229), allowing him to limit damage when he doesn't hit the perfect shot.

Here's how you can improve your scrambling and turn missed greens into saves like Gotterup.

Coaching Tip

Assess the lie first to determine what type of shot is possible

Pick a landing spot on the green and visualize how the ball will release

Accept a longer putt when necessary instead of forcing a low-percentage hero shot

Quick Drill

Next time you are on the practice green, pick different landing spots and hit multiple chips and pitches with different clubs while cycling through different lies and trajectories. Prioritize solid contact and distance control.

Feel pressure favoring your lead side, make a committed swing and focus on controlling where the ball lands.