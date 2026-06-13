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Category - Major Events

2026 U.S. Open: How to Watch, Featured Groups at Shinnecock Hills

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Shinnecock Hills. The U.S. Open. Father's Day weekend. Golf fans, you know the drill.
It's a great time to invite your friends over, grab your favorite beverage, and settle in for one of the biggest weeks in golf.
And when it comes to Shinnecock Hills and the U.S. Open, there are few better combinations in championship golf. The iconic Long Island venue returns to center stage June 18-21 for the 126th U.S. Open, marking the sixth time Shinnecock Hills has hosted America's national championship.
The networks of NBC will be broadcasting all four rounds, and coverage will also be available on Peacock, NBC Sports platforms and USOpen.com. NBC and USA Network will carry the primary television broadcasts, while Featured Groups coverage will stream on Peacock and USOpen.com.
To watch all the action live from Shinnecock Hills, check out the coverage times and details below (all times Eastern).
Thursday, June 18
6:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., USA
5:00-8:00 p.m., Peacock / NBCSN
Featured Groups AM
TBD
Featured Groups PM
TBD
Friday, June 19
6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Peacock / NBCSN
1:30-7:30 p.m., NBC
Featured Groups AM
TBD
Featured Groups PM
TBD
Saturday, June 20
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., USA
12:00-8:00 p.m., NBC / Peacock
Featured Groups AM
TBD
Featured Groups PM
TBD
Sunday, June 21
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., USA
12:00-7:00 p.m., NBC / Peacock
Featured Groups AM
TBD
Featured Groups PM
TBD

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