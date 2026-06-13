2026 U.S. Open: How to Watch, Featured Groups at Shinnecock Hills

Shinnecock Hills. The U.S. Open. Father's Day weekend. Golf fans, you know the drill.

It's a great time to invite your friends over, grab your favorite beverage, and settle in for one of the biggest weeks in golf.

And when it comes to Shinnecock Hills and the U.S. Open, there are few better combinations in championship golf. The iconic Long Island venue returns to center stage June 18-21 for the 126th U.S. Open, marking the sixth time Shinnecock Hills has hosted America's national championship.

The networks of NBC will be broadcasting all four rounds, and coverage will also be available on Peacock, NBC Sports platforms and USOpen.com . NBC and USA Network will carry the primary television broadcasts, while Featured Groups coverage will stream on Peacock and USOpen.com

To watch all the action live from Shinnecock Hills, check out the coverage times and details below (all times Eastern).

Thursday, June 18

6:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., USA

5:00-8:00 p.m., Peacock / NBCSN

Featured Groups AM

TBD

Featured Groups PM

TBD

Friday, June 19

6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Peacock / NBCSN

1:30-7:30 p.m., NBC

Featured Groups AM

TBD

Featured Groups PM

TBD

Saturday, June 20

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., USA

12:00-8:00 p.m., NBC / Peacock

Featured Groups AM

TBD

Featured Groups PM

TBD

Sunday, June 21

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., USA

12:00-7:00 p.m., NBC / Peacock

Featured Groups AM

TBD

Featured Groups PM

TBD