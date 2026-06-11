Two Championship Courses, One Incredible Golf Destination: Minnesota's Giants Ridge

With less than 1,000 residents, Biwabik, Minnesota, is truly a small town in the middle of nowhere.

Its quaintness — in the midst of Northeastern Minnesota forests, comprised of aspen, balsam fir, birch, pine and spruce trees — will lower your blood pressure, practically from the moment you’re within its vicinity.

You could argue that the area’s tranquility increases even more at Giants Ridge’s two championship courses, The Legend and The Quarry. Adjacent to The North Star State’s frequently visited Superior National Forest, the courses offer immaculate views amidst peaceful scenery.

But don’t let either course’s serenity fool you. Both layouts are certainly challenging. And, despite their proximity to one another, they are about as different as two courses could possibly be. In other words, you won’t know what to expect, leading to several surprises throughout your rounds.

“I haven’t been to another facility with two courses as different as The Legend and The Quarry are, when it comes to their look and feel, while also providing such high-quality layouts,” emphasizes John Kendall, PGA Director of Golf at Giants Ridge.

Consequently, according to Kendall, both courses offer “great variety,” leading to a “great visit” for everyone that travels to experience their calmness in person.

“Because of how different they are, you would never guess they’re only two miles apart either,” Kendall adds. “This closeness is important, too. You’ll be able to enjoy both layouts without having to drive hardly at all.”

The Legend: Pristine Beauty

Prior to The Legend’s opening in 1997, Northeastern Minnesota was simply not known for offering high-end golf courses. But, due to the 18-hole championship course’s natural beauty and pristine conditioning, the area has since become a golf destination.

Rated one of Minnesota’s top-five public courses by Golfweek in 2024, The Legend has its fair share of challenges. It’s almost 7,000 yards from the back tees, after all. Yet, it’s also playable for everyone, even if you’re new to the game.

The primary reason? It has four other sets of tees you can play from, ranging in length from 5,084 to 6,528 yards.

“The success of The Legend — with thousands of guests annually for more than 25 years — has proven that golfers will travel long distances to play a great golf course,” Kendall says.

The Quarry: World-class Golf

Six years after The Legend opened, Giants Ridge added its second 18-hole championship course for public play, The Quarry. Named after the gravel/sand and iron ore mining operation it was built on top of, The Quarry proves that practically any site can be used to create a world-class golfing destination.

Providing four sets of tees to choose from, The Quarry is longer than The Legend, as it’s 7,201 yards long from the back (gold) tees. Therefore, you’ll likely want to pull out your driver on many holes. But be careful as you do. Many of its fairways are surrounded by beautiful, tall trees.

Built with all golfers in mind, much like The Legend, The Quarry varies in length considerably. Its forward (red) tees are 5,119 yards long, while its blue and white tees are 6,101 and 6,696 yards long, respectively.

As a result of its conditioning, natural views and variety, The Quarry was rated Minnesota’s number one public course in 2024.

“The Quarry has heightened our appeal to a wider market of golfers,” Kendall states. “There aren’t many facilities that can rival both courses in such a remote location. More and more golfers are taking notice — and will continue to do so.”

Other Fun Courses Near Giants Ridge:

Eveleth Golf Course: A 9-hole course, Eveleth is approximately 20 minutes away from Giants Ridge. A 9-hole course, Eveleth is approximately 20 minutes away from Giants Ridge.

Hoyt Lakes Golf Course: Golfers of all skill levels can enjoy this 18-hole public course, which is roughly 20 minutes from Giants Ridge, too. Golfers of all skill levels can enjoy this 18-hole public course, which is roughly 20 minutes from Giants Ridge, too.

For more information about Giants Ridge, including its hospitality options, visit giantsridge.com.