Discover Brooks Golf Club: 27 Scenic Holes in Iowa’s Okoboji Region

Surrounded by several lakes, Okoboji, Iowa, is a destination for vacationers who are seeking fun and relaxation on the water.

But the small town — which is located in Northern Iowa near the border of Minnesota — has become a golf destination, too.

For decades, golfers have traveled to Okoboji’s Brooks Golf Club. Created in 1932, the course has even hosted major champions like Walter Hagen, Sam Snead and Babe Didrikson Zaharias.

“It’s one of the area’s oldest courses,” stresses Todd Norman, PGA Director of Golf.

As much as the course’s staff members celebrate its storied past, they’re just as excited about recent times, as well as the future.

Expanding to 27 Holes

After all, since hosting Hagen and Snead, the original 18-hole property has increased considerably, as it now has another nine holes that were opened in 1999.

That’s right. If you travel to Brooks Golf Club, you’ll be able to enjoy 27 immaculate, gorgeous holes.

“Originally, the 18-hole course had bluegrass fairways,” Norman says. “Not only was the course expanded by another nine holes, but its fairways’ turf has since been replaced with bentgrass instead.”

Each 9-hole layout is distinct from one another as well. As a result, you’ll be thoroughly invested in each hole, while using most (if not all) of the clubs in your bag. Course management and shot making will be key, and you must adapt your “game plan” from one layout to the next.

“The Blue Course (known as Val Brooks, who was the initial designer) consists of all the holes from the original design,” Norman states. “It has some big trees, as it’s considered a traditional tree-lined course. Driving accuracy is very important.”

Meanwhile, the White Course (also known as Scot’s Links) begins with three of Brooks’ original holes. From there, you’ll encounter an array of hills and prairie grass areas, which can lead to high scores if you’re not careful. Be patient and hit your drives and approach shots with each of these areas in mind.

“The White Course’s greens have a variety of shapes, adding to the allure and challenge of links golf,” Norman says.

Finally, the Yellow Course (known as Mounds, too) certainly has an appropriate name. After all, the links-style course has numerous mounds, which will challenge golfers of all skill levels. Like the Blue and White Courses, it also features some of Brooks’ original holes.

“There is no such thing as one course being a favorite over another here,” Norman adds. “Actually, each course has been mentioned as a favorite by our golfers.”

Enhancing for the Future

Just as Brooks Golf Club’s overall experience was substantially enhanced in 1999 (through the addition of another nine holes), continuous improvements are occurring in the 2020s.

For example, staff members constantly focus on each course’s overall cosmetics, ensuring every hole is renowned for its conditioning. Last year, a flood led to damage on the White Course’s Hole 8 (particularly its green), which has since been renovated. New tee areas have recently been added to the Yellow Course as well.

“When golfers travel to Brooks Golf Club, they’re mainly led to its variety and playing conditions,” Norman says. “Golfers are always impressed by how pristine each hole is.”

Fun is another key factor. The course isn’t too challenging that beginners won’t enjoy themselves, too.

“The variety of courses are fun and the weather is usually very nice in the summer,” Norman adds. “Rounds are very fast as well, as golfers play each 9-hole course in 2 hours or less.”

He continues, “If you’re looking for three enjoyable 9-hole layouts that are constantly maintained, we’d love for you to join us this summer or fall!”

Other Fun Courses Near Brooks Golf Club:

Emerald Hills Golf Course: An 18-hole, par-72 layout, Emerald Hills is renowned for its doglegs and undulating greens. An 18-hole, par-72 layout, Emerald Hills is renowned for its doglegs and undulating greens.

Okoboji View Golf Course: Since 1962, tourists have been relishing this 18-hole course, located 10 minutes away from Brooks Golf Club. Since 1962, tourists have been relishing this 18-hole course, located 10 minutes away from Brooks Golf Club.

For more information about Brooks Golf Club, including nearby hospitality options, visit brooksgolfclub.com.