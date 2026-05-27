Incredible Golf Trip Destinations: Indiana’s French Lick Resort

For over 100 years, French Lick, Indiana’s French Lick Resort has been a highly popular golf destination, not only for residents of the Midwest, but the United States, too.

As an example of its longstanding popularity, the resort hosted the 1924 PGA Championship, which Walter Hagen won when it was still a match play championship. Since then, it has also hosted the 2015 Senior PGA Championship, among other professional golf tournaments.

While reflecting on the resort’s popularity, Dave Harner, PGA Director of Golf at French Lick Resort, believes one aspect especially stands out: its first 18-hole championship course, which was designed by Donald Ross in 1917. Ross was so popular at the time (and remains just as popular today, if not even more so) that guests began to travel to the course from all across the country.

“Today, the Donald Ross Course doesn’t look much different than it did when it first opened,” Harner says. “By golfing here, you’ll have an opportunity to experience the way golf was played more than 100 years ago, all while using today’s technology.”

Two Legendary Architects

Of course, as is the case with any Ross design, the Donald Ross Course is no walk in the park. Despite ranging in length from 4,587 to 7,030 yards, it’s only a par 70. Not to mention, much like other Ross designs, it has undulating greens and deep-faced bunkers that will challenge even the most talented short game experts.

And, since it was restored in 2006, it will continue to test all golfers for years to come, while also being steadily ranked one of Indiana’s top two public courses by Golfweek, as has been the case since 2011.

Ninety-two years after Ross finished his design, another world-renowned architect, Indiana’s own Pete Dye, added another 18-hole championship course to the property. 8,100 yards long from the back tees, the course acquired global attention when it hosted the 2015 Senior PGA Championship.

Through this tournament, millions observed the course’s variety of challenges: dramatic elevations changes, more than 170 bunkers, three manmade lakes and tight fairways — as if its length alone wasn’t challenging enough.

As difficult as the course is, it’s arguably just as gorgeous though. Whether you’re observing its pristine fairways and greens or overlooking the surrounding countryside (the course has 40-mile views of it), you’ll be enamored by its beauty throughout your round.

“There is no other resort in the world that has Donald Ross and Pete Dye courses on the same property,” Harner says. “Both are high-quality championship courses with contrasting styles of architecture, leading to two completely different experiences for you.”

He continues, “We like to say we have the best of classic courses in the Donald Ross Course and the best of modern design in the Pete Dye Course.”

A New Short Course

French Lick Resort recently opened a new, 9-hole short course, known as The Sand Creek Course. Ranging in length from 35 to 90 yards, the course was created with all golfers in mind.

“It has some of the design features of Ross and Dye, from Ross’s contoured greens to Dye’s ‘volcano’ bunkers (deep, steep bunkers that are surrounded by elevated greens),” Harner says. “It will be a fun, yet challenging test of your short game.”

Additionally, the 9-hole Valley Links Course — French Lick Resort’s original course — is adding yet another option for golfers to play an extra round. More information will be announced soon.

“From The Donald Ross and Pete Dye Courses, to Valley Links Course, French Lick Resort has something to offer to everyone,” Harner adds. “It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been golfing, you’ll find a layout that you’ll enjoy with your friends and family members here.”

Other Fun Courses Near French Lick Resort:

Buffalo Trace Golf Course: 6,276 yards long from the back tees, this 18-hole, par-71 course is located in nearby Jasper. 6,276 yards long from the back tees, this 18-hole, par-71 course is located in nearby Jasper.

Sultan’s Run Golf Club: Roughly half an hour from French Lick, Sultan’s Run is especially known for its signature hole, the Supreme Sultan. Roughly half an hour from French Lick, Sultan’s Run is especially known for its signature hole, the Supreme Sultan.

For more information about French Lick Resort, visit frenchlick.com.