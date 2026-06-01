Charlie Epps, PGA: A Life in Golf, Built on Trust, Fun, and Getting the Ball in the Hole

Charlie Epps has experienced countless moments throughout his golf journey. He has been a player, teacher, mentor, and friend to many throughout his career. But through it all, his message has remained the same: golf is meant to be fun and the people that you meet along the way matter much more than the numbers on your scorecard.

Charlie’s introduction to golf may be viewed as unconventional. He was born in Detroit and grew up around sports. His family would later relocate to Argentina and this is where his passion for golf would grow. At nine years old, his father put a golf club in his hand for the first time, a moment that would unknowingly define the course of his life.

While in Argentina, Charlie attended an English-speaking school and lived only three blocks from the nearest country club. He would walk there every weekend, spending countless hours working on his game with his friends. Those friendships became lifelong, and golf became less about competition and more about connection.

His ability became apparent to his high school golf coach, who suggested he look into playing college golf. Charlie took his advice, began his college career at a junior college in California and would later transfer to the University of Toledo in Ohio.

However, college golf did not suit him, as Charlie himself admits that he was never the greatest student. His goal at this time was simple. He wanted to play golf on the PGA Tour. After leaving college, Charlie chased his dream by playing professional golf on the Caribbean Tour, only to be drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969. Even during his time in the Army, golf followed him—placing him in roles around courses, pairing him with people who saw his value, and ultimately keeping him stateside rather than sending him to Vietnam.

“Good things always happened to me around the golf course,” Charlie says simply.

Moments like this would change the trajectory of his career: maybe his future wasn’t only playing the game, but serving it.

After completing his military service, Charlie returned to Ohio and continued to work on his game. At this time, a friend of his had invested in a country club in Spain. Given his ability to speak Spanish, he was presented with an opportunity to work overseas. It was during his time in Spain that Charlie met his wife. Eventually, life led him back to the United States, to Houston, where at just 27 years old he became caddie master at Houston Country Club—and six months later was promoted to Head Golf Professional.

In 1975, Charlie earned his PGA of America membership and installed a simple philosophy.

“I told everyone I was in charge of fun,” he says.

To him, a PGA Professional’s responsibility is more than just teaching the mechanics of the golf swing—it is about creating friendships and encouraging fun on the golf course.

It was these friendships he created that led him to successfully start a golf school at Houston Country Club. The success of this golf school led him to the next chapter of his career when he was offered a job with Golf Digest, placing him at the center of elite instruction.

As Charlie progressed in his teaching career, his philosophy remained simple: “Get the ball in the hole and have fun.” It's this simple philosophy and a strong belief in his students that helped him guide elite players such as Ángel Cabrera to major championships.

Charlie looks at coaching from an alternative perspective: His main task is to make his students feel free within their golf swing… not to further complicate it. He also believes that trust is the foundation of any good relationship and that the student-coach relationship should never feel solely transactional. Whether it's teaching Blane McCallister to putt left-handed or helping a struggling player through self-doubt, Charlie believes truth—delivered with care—is the only path to growth.

“You listen,” he says. “You don’t back people into corners.”

Today, if you were to walk into Charlie’s office, you would see walls covered with photos and each image represents a memory. One memory stands above the rest: His first call from Jack Nicklaus, which eventually led to the creation of the Jack Nicklaus Golf Schools. Charlie is a firm believer that wins matter, but the relationships you create along the way matter much more. His advice to future PGA Professionals is simple: “Don’t be afraid to walk up, shake someone’s hand, and build a relationship” because you never know what it may turn into.

Over the years, Charlie has watched the game of golf evolve. It was once a game primarily played on the ground, with an emphasis on chipping and putting for true success; it is now dominated by elite athletes hitting it farther and straighter than ever before. He is truly impressed by how far technology has come in advancing the game and the players.

Looking back, golf has helped shape Charlie not only in his professional career but also as a husband, father, and friend. Married for 54 years, blessed with two daughters and four grandchildren, he now finds his greatest joy watching the next generation grow.

Golf, he says, teaches realism.

There will always be more bad than good. Enjoy the good. Get through the bad.

Learn from both.