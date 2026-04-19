Justin Hicks Claims Low PGA of America Golf Professional Honors in Senior PGA Championship Debut

In his Senior PGA Championship debut, Justin Hicks earned Low PGA of America Golf Professional honors with a T17 finish at 5-under par at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.

The PGA Teaching Professional at Stonebridge Country Club in Boca Raton, Fla., played the final round 1-over, his only round above par this week following rounds of 69, 69, 72. One stroke shy of an automatic invitation to the 2027 Senior PGA Championship, Hicks still relished in his performance this week.

“It was a very exciting week from start to finish,” said the South Florida PGA Section Member. “I'm still kind of riding a wave of things here. The last couple of years have been pretty good for me. My (Stonebridge CC) members have been really supportive of me out here playing in these events too and rooting me on back home. Had my wife and son out here with me as well. I've got quite a few text messages to catch up with tonight.”

Hicks carded three birdies on the day against four bogies, the most he’s made all week, but he’ll leave satisfied with another week of competing under his belt.

“The more I kind of get comfortable out here, I think that was a big part of it for me. I've never been the hare in the race. I've always been the tortoise.”

Hicks has played some of the best golf of his career now that he has entered the 50-and-older ranks. Prior to this week he competed in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on the Corebridge Financial Team, made an appearance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Monday qualified for the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational and qualified for the 2025 U.S. Open.



“Little by little I just keep trying to get that tortoise going,” the 2025 Senior PGA Player of the Year said. “17th is a good finish here this week. I know it could have been better, but you could say that about every time you play golf.”

In a booth interview with Golf Channel’s George Savaricas following his final round, Hicks summed up his experience this week. “It was a really special week, one I'll remember I think forever.”

Of the 36 PGA of America Golf Professionals competing this week under the Corebridge Financial Team moniker, Hicks created space early on in the Championship, at one point being only three strokes off the lead. Omar Uresti, PGA, was next at T51 and 3-over for the week.

Close behind Uresti was Bob Sowards, PGA Director of Instruction at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Powell, Ohio, who had the low round of the day of the 10 Corebridge Financial Team members who made the weekend. He carded a 2-under 70 to end the week 5-over and T59.

In his seventh Senior PGA Championship Appearance, and seventh cut made, Sowards saved his low round of the week for Sunday. He birdied two of his first four holes and played steady the rest of the round, crediting his distance control as the differencemaker.

“I hit the irons a lot better,” Sowards said. “I put a new set of irons in the bag, new shafts, and I was hitting them so far the first three days. I dialed in the distance instead of knocking it over every green, and so for next week’s PGA Professional Championship (at Bandon Dunes), I'm gonna go back to my steel shafts.”

Of the 36 total Corebridge Team Members in the field this week, 18 will now travel cross country to compete in the 2026 PGA Professional Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in hopes of finishing in the top 20 and make the Corebridge Financial Team for the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club: Rohan Allwood, Frank Bensel, Hicks, Steve Holmes, Craig Hocknull, Grover Justice, Jeff Martin, Alan Morin, Rod Perry, Tracy Phillips, Warren Pineo, Matt Schalk, Jeff Schmid, Mike Small, Mick Smith, Brian Smock, Sowards and Mike Stone.

Corebridge Financial PGA Team Results:

Justin Hicks (-5, T17) - Wellington, Fla., Stonebridge Country Club, South Florida Section

Omar Uresti (+3, T51) - Austin, Texas, PGA Life Member, Southern Texas Section

Bob Sowards (+5, T59) - Dublin, Ohio, Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Southern Ohio Section

Tracy Phillips, PGA (+6, T62) - Tulsa, Okla., Cedar Ridge Country Club, South Central Section

Steve Holmes, PGA (+6, T62) - Ventura County, Calif., Rustic Canyon Golf Course, Southern California Section

Jeffrey Schmid, PGA (+8, T69) - Iowa City, Iowa, Brown Deer Golf Club, Iowa Section

Alan Morin (+8, T69) - Royal Palm Beach, Fla., The Club at Ibis, South Florida Section

Jeff Martin, PGA (+12, 73rd) - Attleboro, Mass., Wollaston Golf Club, New England Section

Mick Smith, PGA (+13, 74th) - Summit, Wis., Mick Smith Golf, Wisconsin Section

John Pillar, PGA (+14, 75th) - Hawley, Pa., CC at Woodloch Springs, Philadelphia Section



Stewart Cink claimed the 86th Senior PGA Championship, firing a final round 9-under 63 to win the Championship at 19-under par and notch his first senior Major and third win of the year on the PGA TOUR Champions. Ben Crane finished runner-up at 13-under par.

For more information about the 2026 Senior PGA Championship, please visit srpgachampionship.com and @seniorpgachamp on Facebook, Instagram and X.