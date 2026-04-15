Meet the 2026 Corebridge Financial Team at the Senior PGA Championship

35 PGA of America Golf Professionals are competing at the Senior PGA Championship and vying for the coveted Low PGA Professional Honors as part of the 2026 Corebridge Financial Team.

Led by 2025 Senior PGA Professional Champion Justin Hicks, the members of the Corebridge Financial Team will bring excitement to The Concession as they tee it up along with the legends of the game in the oldest senior major. Make no mistake, these PGA Golf Professionals came to play and will make their presence known out on the course and on the leaderboard.

Get to know the 2026 Corebridge Financial Team at The Concession:

Rohan Allwood

Hometown: Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia

PGA Section: Carolinas PGA

PGA Head Golf Professional at Chester Golf Club. Making his Senior PGA Championship debut after a T-6 finish at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Also a PGA Jr. League coach.

Frank Bensel

Hometown: Jupiter, Florida

PGA Section: Philadelphia PGA

PGA Director of Instruction at Galloway National Golf Club. Competing in his fourth Senior PGA Championship (2019, 2021, 2025, 2026). Finished T-19 at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Notably made back-to-back aces at the 2024 U.S. Senior Open — the first in USGA championship history.

Greg Bisconti

Hometown: Teaneck, New Jersey

PGA Section: Metropolitan PGA

PGA Head Golf Professional at The Saint Andrew’s Golf Club. Making his third Senior PGA Championship appearance. Finished T-68 in 2025 and earned his 2026 spot with a T-19 at the Senior PGA Professional Championship. Played in three PGA Championships and was Low PGA Professional in 2009.

Mark Brown

Hometown: Hobe Sound, Florida

PGA Section: South Florida PGA

PGA Teaching Professional at The Yacht & Country Club. Appearing in his sixth Senior PGA Championship, with three made cuts (best: T-21 in 2019). Shared Low PGA Professional honors in 2019. Finished T-14 at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Has also competed in multiple U.S. Senior Opens and finished T-16 at The Senior Open in 2022.

Tim Cantwell

Hometown: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

PGA Section: South Florida PGA

PGA Teaching Professional at PGA National Golf Club. Finished fourth (5-under 283) at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Making his third Senior PGA Championship appearance; posted T-58 in 2025.

Jim Deiters

Hometown: Sanford, Michigan

PGA Section: Michigan PGA

PGA Head Golf Professional at Midland Country Club. Competing in his third Senior PGA Championship (previously 2015, 2021).

Kyle Dobbs

Hometown: Mamaroneck, New York

PGA Section: Metropolitan PGA

PGA Assistant Professional at Fenway Golf Club. Making his Senior PGA Championship debut after a T-19 finish at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Played in the 2007 U.S. Open

Brad Elder

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

PGA Section: Northern Texas PGA

PGA Life Member. Senior PGA Championship debut. Former PGA TOUR member with 150 starts and three Korn Ferry Tour wins. Also went undefeated in both the 1997 Walker and Palmer Cups.

Frank Esposito Jr.

Hometown: Staten Island, New York

PGA Section: New Jersey PGA

PGA Teaching Professional at Mountain Ridge Country Club. Veteran of seven Senior PGA Championships and two PGA Championships.

Jeff Gove

Hometown: Sandpoint, Idaho

PGA Section: Pacific Northwest

PGA Life Member. Making his third Senior PGA Championship appearance. Finished fifth at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Competed on the Nationwide Tour and the PGA Tour.

Justin Hicks

Hometown: Wellington, Florida

PGA Section: South Florida PGA

PGA Teaching Professional at Stonebridge Country Club. 2025 Senior PGA Professional Champion and Player of the Year. Making his Senior PGA Championship debut. Has played in nine major championships (1 PGA Championship, 7 U.S. Opens and 1 British Open).

Craig Hocknull

Hometown: Queen Creek, Arizona

PGA Section: Metropolitan PGA

PGA Senior Teaching Professional at Westchester Country Club. Making his Senior PGA Championship debut after a T-25 finish at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Also known as a designer, inventor and accomplished trick-shot artist.

Steve Holmes

Hometown: Simi Valley, California

PGA Section: Southern California PGA

PGA Teaching Professional at Rustic Canyon Golf Course. Qualified with T-14 finish at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Made his Senior PGA Championship debut at Congressional. Also played in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Grover Justice

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

PGA Section: Kentucky PGA

Owner/Director of Instruction at Bluegrass Golf Academy. Making his Senior PGA Championship debut after a T-19 finish at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Favorite golf memory is playing Bay Hill with Arnold Palmer.

Brennan Little

Hometown: Plano, Texas

PGA Section: Northern Texas PGA

Veteran PGA TOUR caddie for Gary Woodland. Making his second Senior PGA Championship appearance. Has caddied for major champions including Mike Weir (2003 Masters) and Woodland (2019 U.S. Open).

Ryan Malby

Hometown: Kalispell, Montana

PGA Section: Pacific Northwest

PGA Life Member. Making his third Senior PGA Championship appearance after a T-6 finish at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship.

Jeff Martin

Hometown: Attleboro, Massachusetts

PGA Section: New England PGA

Head PGA Golf Professional at Wollaston Golf Club. Making his Senior PGA Championship debut. Previously played in three PGA Championships ( Baltusrol, Oakland Hills and Oak Hill) .

Alan Morin

Hometown: Royal Palm Beach, Florida

PGA Section: South Florida PGA

PGA Assistant Professional at The Club at Ibis. Runner-up at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship and winner in 2024. Competing in his sixth consecutive Senior PGA Championship. Has played in eight major championships and 27 PGA TOUR events.

Rod Perry

Hometown: Port Orange, Florida

PGA Section: North Florida PGA

PGA Head Golf Professional at Crane Lakes Golf & Country Club. Playing in his third straight Senior PGA Championship. Finished eighth at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Has competed in seven PGA Championships and 36 PGA TOUR events. Coached his son, Carson, in the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta National in April 2023.

Tracy Phillips

Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma

PGA Section: South Central Section

PGA Director of Instruction at Cedar Ridge Country Club. Multiple-time Senior PGA Championship participant with several made cuts. Former top-ranked junior golfer in the U.S. and collegiate standout at Oklahoma State.

John Pillar

Hometown: Hawley, Pennsylvania

PGA Section: Philadelphia

PGA Director of Golf at the Country Club at Woodloch Springs. Making his second Senior PGA Championship appearance.

Warren Pineo

Hometown: Reno, Nevada / Palm Desert, California

PGA Section: Northern California

PGA Teaching Professional at Montreux Golf & Country Club and Toscana Country Club. Making his Senior PGA Championship debut after a T-9 finish at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Has played in Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR events, including the 2007 U.S. Open.

David Roesch

Hometown: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

PGA Section: Wisconsin PGA

PGA Director of Instruction at Storm’s Golf Range. Making his Senior PGA Championship debut after a T-14 finish at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Elected to the Wisconsin Golf Hall of Fame in 2016.

Todd Sapere

Hometown: Cobbtown, Georgia

PGA Section: Georgia PGA

PGA Head Golf Professional at Ohoopee Match Club. Competing in his third Senior PGA Championship after a T-25 finish at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship.

Paul Scaletta

Hometown: Jupiter, Florida

PGA Section: South Florida PGA

PGA Instructor at The Bear’s Club. Making his Senior PGA Championship debut after a T-9 finish at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Also played in the 2012 PGA Championship. Recorded a 59 at The Bear’s Club on Oct. 16, 2011.

Matt Schalk

Hometown: Erie, Colorado

PGA Section: Colorado PGA

PGA General Manager at Colorado National Golf Club. 2022 Senior PGA Professional Champion. Making his second Senior PGA Championship appearance after a T-14 finish in 2025. Played in the 2024 and 2025 U.S. Senior Opens. His daughter, Hailey, is a PGA Associate and Assistant Golf Professional.

Mike Small

Hometown: Champaign, Illinois

PGA Section: Illinois PGA

Head Men’s Golf Coach at the University of Illinois. Veteran of 10 PGA Championships and multiple U.S. PGA Cup teams. Was the Low PGA of America Golf Professional at two PGA Championships: 2011 at Atlanta Athletic Club and 2007 at Southern Hills. Making his second Senior PGA Championship appearance. Inducted into the Illinois Golf Hall of Fame in 2013.

Mick Smith

Hometown: Sydney, Australia

PGA Section: Wisconsin PGA

PGA Director of Instruction at Mick Smith Golf. Making his third consecutive Senior PGA Championship appearance. Has made the cut in both previous starts. Was once a top-ranked amateur in his native Australia.

Brian Smock

Hometown: Coronado, California

PGA Section: Southern California PGA

PGA Head Golf Professional and Manager at Coronado Golf Course, where he grew up playing as a kid . Making his second Senior PGA Championship appearance after a T-19 finish at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship. Played in two PGA Championships at Quail Hollow in 2017 and Bellerive in 2018.

Bob Sowards

Hometown: Dublin, Ohio

PGA Section: Southern Ohio PGA

PGA Director of Instruction at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club. Seven-time Senior PGA Championship participant. Finished T-5 in 2021 and has multiple Low PGA Professional honors. Has earned spots in a record 12 PGA Championships and has played a total of 41 events on the PGA TOUR.

Mike Stone

Hometown: Perrysburg, Ohio

PGA Section: Northern Ohio PGA

PGA Director of Instruction at Belmont Country Club. Making his third straight Senior PGA Championship appearance. Runs the PGA Jr. League program at Belmont Country Club.

Neil Thompson

Hometown: Hoover, Alabama

PGA Section: Alabama-NW Florida

PGA Director of Instruction at Pine Tree Country Club. Making his third Senior PGA Championship appearance after a T-9 finish at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship.

Brian Thornton

Hometown: Sumner, Washington

PGA Section: Pacific Northwest PGA

PGA Director of Instruction at Meridian Valley Country Club. Making his Senior PGA Championship debut after a T-9 finish at the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Championship.

Omar Uresti

Hometown: Austin, Texas

PGA Section: Southern Texas PGA

PGA Life Member. Making his fifth Senior PGA Championship appearance. Former PGA TOUR player with 382 starts and 14 top-10 finishes. Winner of multiple PGA Professional Championships.

Follow all the action from the 2026 Senior PGA Championship HERE.