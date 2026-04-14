How to Watch the 2026 Senior PGA Championship

New course, new time, but same incredible Major Championship excitement at the 2026 Senior PGA Championship.

For 2026, the Championship swapped from the week after the PGA Championship to the second week in April and is being played at The Concession Golf Club, its incredible new home for the next three years.

The Senior PGA Championship still has an incredible field of legendary players, including 7 World Golf Hall of Famers, 10 Past Ryder Cup Captains and 21 Major Champions — Add in the 35 PGA of America Golf Professionals playing on the Corebridge Financial Team and it's clear the field is stacked.

You can see when to watch all the action on TV below and follow along on the Senior PGA Championship social channels: X, Facebook and Instagram.

April 16: 10AM - 1PM - Golf Channel

April 17: 10AM - 1PM- Golf Channel

April 18: 3PM - 6 PM - Golf Channel

April 19th: 3PM - 6PM - Golf Channel