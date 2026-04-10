How to Master Fast and Tricky Greens Like at Augusta National

There are fast greens, and then there are Augusta-fast greens.

What makes greens like those at Augusta National so intimidating is not just raw speed. It is the combination of speed, slope, elevation change and hole locations that can turn a decent shot into a nervy two-putt or a scrambling bogey in a hurry. Augusta National is officially described by the Masters as a course of “strategic challenge” with “dramatic elevation changes,” and the course's architecture has long centered on putting surfaces that demand precise positioning and a real plan.

As a coach, I think that is the first lesson every golfer needs to understand. When greens get quick and tricky, this is no longer just a stroke-making test. It becomes a decision-making test. You do not beat these greens by getting cute. You beat them by thinking clearly, choosing conservative targets when needed and controlling your emotions as much as your speed. That is true at Augusta, and it is true at your club when the superintendent gets the surfaces rolling.

Tip 1: Play For Position, Not Heroics

One of the biggest mistakes golfers make on slick greens is obsessing over how close they can hit it. On severe surfaces, close is not always good. A downhill 8-footer can be far more stressful than an uphill 20-footer. On fast greens, the point is plain: being below the hole often matters more than being close to it. That mindset is absolutely essential on Augusta-style greens, where the wrong side of the cup can make a routine birdie chance feel like survival mode.

Action item for low-handicap golfers: Practice a “below-the-hole” challenge. Drop 10 balls to three different pin positions on a sloped green. Before each shot or putt, identify the high side and choose the leave that gives you the best uphill look.

Step 1: Read the overall tilt first.

Step 2: Choose the safest landing or starting line.

Step 3: Grade yourself only on whether you finished below the hole, not whether you made it. This trains discipline, which is what separates good players from impulsive ones on fast surfaces.

Action item for mid-handicap golfers: On the course, stop firing at every flag.

Step 1: Find the middle or low side of the green.

Step 2: Aim for the fat part of that section.

Step 3: Accept a longer first putt if it leaves an uphill chance. If you are between clubs, choose the one that keeps you short of trouble and on the safer level. Your scoring goal should be to remove the big number, not chase a miracle birdie.

Action item for high-handicap golfers: Simplify everything.

Step 1: Aim at the center of the green unless the pin is clearly in the front and accessible.

Step 2: Once you are on the green, forget about making the first putt from a distance.

Step 3: Try to leave the ball inside a three-foot circle. On fast greens, smart golf often looks boring. That is fine. Boring golf can be very effective golf.

Tip 2: Treat Pace Control Like Your Superpower

On quick greens, line matters. Pace matters more.

That is why so many top teachers preach lag putting first when players face slick surfaces. On fast greens, emphasize long-putt practice from 30, 40, and 50 feet with the goal of finishing inside a three-foot circle, not jamming every putt at the cup. The same guidance also points to a shorter, more controlled stroke on fast greens, where a compact motion helps reduce unnecessary variables.

Action item for low-handicap golfers: Build a ladder drill.

Step 1: Hit three putts from 30 feet, then three from 40, then three from 50.

Step 2: Every ball must finish inside a three-foot radius.

Step 3: If one finishes outside the zone, restart the station. This sharpens touch under pressure and teaches you that great lag putting is not passive. It is precise.

Action item for mid-handicap golfers: Use the short-backswing drill. Place a tee about six inches behind the ball during practice.

Step 1: Make your putting stroke without letting the putter travel past that tee.

Step 2: Focus on smooth tempo through impact.

Step 3: Notice how little effort it takes to roll the ball on fast greens. This is a great way to eliminate the long, stabby motion that creates poor speed control.

Action item for high-handicap golfers: Start with one goal only: distance control.

Step 1: Putt five balls from 20 feet and try to finish them all past the hole but inside three feet.

Step 2: Repeat from 30 feet.

Step 3: Do not worry about reading every inch of break. On very quick greens, most higher handicappers improve faster by learning what the right pace feels like before chasing perfect lines.

Tip 3: Around The Green, Pick The Easiest Next Shot

The best players on tough greens do not just think about the shot they are about to hit. They think about the next one, too.

Augusta-style conditions stress picking landing spots for chips and pitches and choosing apex points on putts, rather than focusing only on the hole. That is huge. When greens are fast and full of movement, a short-sided flop to a slick pin is usually the wrong answer. In many cases, the smarter play is the simple one that gets the ball on the ground earlier and takes the biggest mistake out of play.

Action item for low-handicap golfers: Practice three shots from the same spot: a putt, a bump-and-run, and a lofted pitch.

Step 1: Choose the shot that leaves the easiest uphill next putt.

Step 2: Land the ball on a specific spot, not in a general area.

Step 3: Keep notes on which option produces the tightest leave. Better players save shots around fast greens by being less romantic and more realistic.

Action item for mid-handicap golfers: Default to the ball-on-the-ground option unless the lie or obstacle says otherwise.

Step 1: Reach for a 9-iron, pitching wedge, or even a hybrid around the green.

Step 2: Pick a landing spot a few feet onto the surface.

Step 3: Rehearse the rollout in your mind before you hit it. This removes much of the guesswork and usually produces a more predictable result than a higher, softer shot.

Action item for high-handicap golfers: Make contact and safety your first priorities.

Step 1: Choose the club that feels easiest to strike cleanly.

Step 2: Aim for the widest part of the green, not the flag.

Step 3: Accept a 10-foot putt if it means avoiding the chunk, skull, or downhill comebacker. That is not giving in. That is playing smart.

The Real Secret

Fast and tricky greens are humbling because they expose impatience. They punish the ego. They dare you to get greedy.

But they also teach some of the best golf lessons there are. Respect the slope. Value the leave. Control your pace. Choose the next easiest shot. That is how you survive Augusta-like greens, and more than that, it is how you start scoring better on every course you play. The golfers who handle these surfaces best are rarely the ones forcing the issue. They are the ones who stay patient, stay committed and keep giving themselves the simplest next putt possible.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.