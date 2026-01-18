3 Events to Look Forward to at the 2026 PGA Show

Every year we look forward to a special week in January where we can immerse ourselves in all things golf, that's PGA Show week. Featuring all the newest tech, hottest fashion and best gear in golf, the PGA Show is an extravaganza for every golf lover. In addition to all the fun, new products, the PGA Show also features a variety of incredible events including seminars and trainings, a fashion show and even a concert.

This year, there's a lot to look forward to and it's really hard to choose just three, but we did it.

1. Demo Day

Set on a massive practice facility at the Orange County National Golf Center, Demo Day gives the attendees a chance to check out all about the newest gear in golf and even better, they get to try it out for themselves.

2. Fashion Show

This can't miss event features top apparel and accessory brands unveiling their newest collections in a high-energy runway Fashion Show . You know what they say: look good, play good.

3. Winter Jam

In what will surely be an unforgettable evening of music, community, and celebration of the sport we all love, the PGA Show Winter Jam will feature a live performance from Country Music Star Dustin Lynch!

We'll be sharing all the exciting happenings from the show this year as well so be sure to check out our social channels throughout the week!