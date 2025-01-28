Largest PGA Show in 15 Years Attracts More than 33,000 Industry Professionals

More than 33,000 golf industry professionals from 94 countries and 50 U.S. states came together to meet with more than 1,100 participating brands at the 72nd PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 21-24, 2025. With the continued growth of the recreational game, the PGA Show reached its largest size since 2009, pointing to a highly optimistic outlook for the $102 billion golf industry in 2025.

While the PGA Show began in the trunks of cars during a 1954 golf tournament, it has grown into golf’s longest running and largest global business gathering. Held for the 39th year in 1.1 million square feet the Orange County Convention Center, the 2025 PGA Show expanded in multiple categories – by number of attendees, number of exhibitors, net booth space and total event space, making it the largest PGA Show in 15 years.

"Every year the PGA Show leaves us energized and inspired, setting a positive tone for the new golf season," said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr. "With more than 33,000 in attendance, including over 6,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals, this is our 'Member's Major.' The Show offered a wealth of business opportunities, but equally important were the mentoring, networking and career development moments. I love seeing our younger professionals at their first PGA Show walking side-by-side with their seasoned mentors. The true essence of this week are the relationships and collaboration within our industry to advance the game of golf and leave it better than we found it."

Among the tens of thousands of attendees were more than 7,300 PGA of America Golf Professionals, LPGA and international PGA Professionals, representing widespread professional positions in the global industry and driving grassroots participation in the game by millions worldwide.

More than 1,300 VIP buyers representing 840 golf facilities and retailers sourced new products and services, bringing approximately $885 million in purchasing power and nearly $2.2 billion in retail sales to the event. Additionally, more than 1,100 media, including some 200 content creators and social media influencers from 22 countries reported from the trade-only PGA Show, offering an exclusive inside look to the game’s newest innovations for millions of consumers around the world. Industry professional attendance came from 94 countries and all 50 U.S. states with Canada, the United Kingdom, China, Japan and Mexico topping the list of international attendees and Texas, New York, Georgia, California and North Carolina representing top states, outside of the host state of Florida.

The game’s most recognizable brands and veteran manufacturers, along with nearly 400 exhibitors new to the PGA Show, created an unparalleled marketplace to showcase the latest innovations that will enhance the golf experience and drive the business of the sport. Thousands of products and services were introduced among some 10 miles of Show aisles including products such as Titleist 2025 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls; Cobra DS-ADAPT family of drivers and metalwoods; PING G440 line of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, and Irons; Bridgestone 220 MB, 221 CB and 222 CB+ Forged irons and BRM2 Forged wedges; Blue Tees Playmaker+ GPS Watch and Series 4 Ultra Rangefinder; Club Car new Onward LSV; Sunday Golf’s new kids golf bag line; ICON EV new E40FX model; Johnnie-O’s first women’s line; Flag & Anthem Ryder Cup Capsule; Duca del Casma first-ever apparel collection; Ellesworth + Ivey Custom Sweaters and Sweatshirts; A. Putnam Royal Gardens Collection and many more.

“We had a feeling heading into the PGA Show that this year’s event was going to be special, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the overwhelmingly positive response from attending golf industry professionals and exhibiting brands – many who called it the ‘best show ever’,” said PGA Golf Exhibitions Vice President Marc Simon. “The largest PGA Show in 15 years, combined with really strong industry attendance, is a tremendous start to the new year for the golf industry. Our global golf community relishes the opportunity to connect in person and we leave the PGA Show with renewed friendships, new business opportunities and a recharged outlook moving into 2025.”

While the PGA Show is an unmatched marketplace for discovering the latest golf innovations, PGA Show Week also offered industry professionals many special events and widespread educational programming to recharge and renew their passion for the business of the game.

PGA Show Week began on January 21 when thousands of PGA of America Golf Professionals overcame grey skies and intermittent rainy weather to test the latest equipment and technology from more than 70 top golf companies during PGA Show Demo Day, the world’s largest professional outdoor demo day, at the expansive circular range and 42-acre practice facility at Orange County National Golf Center. The immersive day-long event, produced in partnership by the PGA Show and PGA Magazine, also featured extensive product education, coaching workshops, golf fitness presentations, a club fitting genius bar, programming on golf range strategies, demonstrations by PGA & LPGA TOUR professionals and opportunities to meet one-on-one with industry leaders in numerous categories.

The following day on January 22, PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA, and CEO Derek Sprague, PGA, officially opened the doors to more than 1,100 companies and brands, from emerging ventures and veteran manufacturers to the games’ most recognizable brands, to create the world’s largest business-to-business golf event. Golf’s top companies and market-leading brands, along with nearly 400 new to the PGA Show , introduced thousands of new products and services to drive golf retail in 2025.

PGA Show evenings brought exciting industry networking events. The first Show Day, Jan. 22, featured a late-afternoon announcement of the Class of 2025 PGA of America National Awards honorees, headlined by PGA of America Golf Professionals Scott Paris, Jason Baile and Tony LaFrenere earning PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year, PGA of America Teacher & Coach of the Year and PGA of America Golf Executive of the Year, respectively. In all, 13 Award recipients were recognized on the PGA of America Industry Stage presented by CapTech, and followed by a Member Reception in the PGA of America Hub. Day 1 finished with an Industry Welcome Reception sponsored by Johnnie-O and a runway Fashion Show, located at the new RETREAT Stage.

The last Show evening, Jan. 23, ended with thousands of industry professionals enjoying the PGA Show Winter Jam, supported by adidas and Corebridge Financial, and featuring award-winning 90s rock band THIRD EYE BLIND. The after-hours concert experience attracted thousands of industry professionals to an exciting night of live music while unwinding with peers after a busy three days at the PGA Show. PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), the PGA of America Reach Foundation’s flagship military rehabilitative golf program, began celebration of its 10-year anniversary with a dedicated day Thursday, and was the concert’s charitable partner with Veterans, Active Military, PGA HOPE certified PGA of America Golf Professionals, Ambassadors and graduates attending as special guests.

PGA Show Week had a full schedule of special events to bring industry peers together. In addition to the PGA Show Winter Jam and the Industry Welcome Reception & Fashion Show held in the evenings, industry professionals could attend a variety of special events and various award recognition programs by the PGA of America, LPGA, PGA of Canada, National Golf Course Owners Association and the Association of Golf Merchandisers. Networking receptions and happy hours at a variety of Show Floor pavilions and exhibits, and multiple exhibitor events on the Show Floor and throughout Orlando in the evenings were also available.

Many exhibiting companies hosted renowned PGA Coaches, PGA and LPGA touring professionals and celebrities at the PGA Show . Some of the 2025 PGA Show special appearances included: Brad Faxon, Jim Furyk, Lexi Thompson, Blair O’Neal, Kyle Berkshire, Stacy Lewis, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooke Henderson, Jim Nantz, Lydia Ko, Annika Sorenstam, Derek Jeter, Former NFL players – Josh Dobbs, Melvin Gordon, Marcus Jones, Tyrell Adams and more.

The 72nd PGA Show featured a comprehensive schedule of education sessions across a wide range of professional development topics presented by the industry’s foremost experts. PGA Show Education offered more than 70 sessions on Teaching & Coaching, Executive Management and Golf Operations, led by expert PGA of America Golf Professionals, PGA Master Professionals and top PGA Coaches, with additional sessions focused on technology solutions, food & beverage operations, retail strategies, marketing practices, facility branding, public relations and more. Additionally, several golf organization education programs were co-located with the 2025 PGA Show including the PGA of America Teaching & Coaching Summit, the National Golf Course Owners Association Golf Business Conference and the AGM Golf Retail Conference. PGA Professionals had the opportunity to earn up to 40 PDR credits through participation in the PGA Show Education, additional PGA Show Week educational programming and various PGA Show and PGA of America programs.

The 2025 PGA Show also shined a spotlight on new products and talented inventors in the New Product Zone and Inventor’s Spotlight Pavilion. Innovations in the New Product Zone, a one-stop pavilion of the newest golf merchandise, were judged by a panel of award-winning PGA of America Golf Professionals and golf buyers. The judging panel selected three overall “Best New Product” Award winners – Pinned Golf portable GPS golf tablet, Heathlander golf shoes and knitwear, and Volle Golf/GreenUp biodegradable golf tees made from coffee.

The Inventors Spotlight pavilion, organized in partnership with the United Inventors Association (UIA), showcased new golf products developed by independent inventors within more than 50 pavilion exhibits. Products were reviewed by UIA experts and top inventions were presented with one of four awards: Most Innovative to UpSwing Golf , Best Marketing to PuttBuddies , Best Product Pitch to VannyVee Sports , and the Overall Award to Tübr Storage

The Wednesday night live Fashion Show offered attendees the opportunity to vote for the “People’s Choice Awards” in three categories. Among the standout brands presenting were A. PUTNAM for People’s Choice Best Dressed Women’s Brand. The People’s Choice Best Men’s Brand went to Rhone and Bubble Lifestyle won the People’s Choice Best Dressed Outfit.