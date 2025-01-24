5 Things We Loved From the 2025 PGA Show

Another PGA Show is in the books!

It was an incredible week in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center, where thousands of attendees representing the golf industry gathered for a few days of product testing, building and rekindling connections and kicking off 2025 in style.

Here were some of our favorite parts of the week:

Training aids stand out at Demo Day

The Pur Truth Prepare putting aid was a popular item at Demo Day.

It was a rainy, windy and cold Tuesday at Orange County National, but the golf industry is a hearty bunch that isn't afraid of some poor conditions and loved seeing the latest equipment and technology at Demo Day.

It's a day that's circled on a lot of PGA of America Golf Professionals' calendars, simply because of the ability to walk up to any company's area of the sprawling range at Orange County National and try out the products. Training aids were a popular item out at Demo Day, and PGA Coach Sam Vosler told us about a few that stuck out to him and his fellow coaches while pursuing around the range.

New drivers on display

Death, taxes and new driver lines at the PGA Show. It's a pretty good guarantee that the big equipment companies will have their sparkling fresh drivers on display and that was the case this year in Orlando.

From Demo Day, where attendees could test them outdoors, to the unique setups on the PGA Show floor, equipment was a popular stop for a lot of attendees. Drivers always tend to stand out since companies roll out new lines around the PGA Show dates so it was a first look for a lot of golf industry professionals hoping to get some more intel.

Here were some that we saw:

We wanted to know which one caught the eye of golfers on social media, too.

Chime in with your favorite in the comments!

Athletes from outside golf join the fun

Derek Jeter at the PGA of America Studio.

Boston Red Sox fans, look away! You know golf is cool when professional athletes from other sports are roaming the PGA Show floor or even have companies with booth space showcasing their products.

Derek Jeter, the legendary shortstop for the New York Yankees, was one of those athletes representing his company Greatness Wins alongside UNTUCKit Founder Chris Riccobono. Jeter wasn't the only athlete attending the PGA Show floor. NFL players Melvin Gordon and Josh Dobbs were also in Orlando, and stopped by the PGA of Amercia Studio set:

And in perhaps the first ever visit to the PGA Show after-hours, Ken Griffey Jr. made a surprise appearance on the show floor, as well. ESPN's Michael Collins gave "The Kid" a tour from the equipment to apparel halls, with the two making pitstops for a simulator competition and the We Love this Game sign:

The must-watch (and most inspiring) clip of the week

One stroll on the PGA Show floor and it's clear you can see how much golf is changing. New brands, small companies getting their start, hi-tech and massive footprints from others; for the most part, it's all for the better.

But there's also some stereotypes that linger, no matter how much the game changes. At the PGA of America Studio on Wednesday, Abby Parsons put a humorous spin on one of them. Parsons is a PGA of America Member and the Head Professional at Pinnacle Peak Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. She's one of the rising stars in the Southwest PGA Section, and shared what it's like picking up the phone as a head pro:

While it's sad that Parsons still gets that reaction on the phone, her advice to those younger than her is what truly makes that sound bite.

Oh, how far the PGA Show has come

1954. That's the year that a few golf merchandisers gathered in the parking lot of the PGA National Golf Club during winter tournaments in Dunedin, Florida . . . and the humble beginnings of what's now the PGA Show.

Now, in 2025, the PGA Show has become the golf's biggest global gathering, with attendees from across the world attending in Orlando. And the best part is, the PGA Show still has its original DNA. Yes, there's plenty of massive setups from golf's most recognizable brands but right alongside them are the small square-footage booths of golf companies trying to make it big.

It's motivating to stroll through the Orange County Convention Center during PGA Show week because you realize that without that first time in Dunedin, there may have been no PGA Show at all.

So take a stroll with us through time at how this former parking lot party became one big annual hit: