3 Keys for Lower Scores From the Leaders at the Rocket Classic

Even though Detroit Golf Club went under a $16.1 million renovation less than two years ago in an attempt to make the course more challenging, Tour players are still proving just how good they are.

Here are three lessons we can learn from the leaders at the Rocket Mortgage.

CAM YOUNG: START YOUR ROUND OFF GREAT

Many rounds can be derailed by a slow start, but after stringing together a couple pars – or even birdies – will surely set up the rest of your round for success.

Cam Young is a prime example after his second round. He birdied seven of his first eight holes en route to a 61, and followed it up with 68 in Round 3 to be in the hunt in the final round.

While it’s hard to match a birdie run like Young, here’s how you can take control of your round early on.

Coaching Tip

– Commit to conservative targets

– Make smooth, tension free swing

– Forget the bad shots early

Quick Drill

Before you tee off, simulate a couple opening tee shots on the range. Go through your full-shot routine, find a specific target and make a committed, smooth swing with the club you will hit off the No. 1 tee. You’ll have a boost of confidence and a better chance to find the fairway on the opening tee shot.

XANDER SCHAUFFELE: SCRAMBLING KEEPS ROUNDS ALIVE

While Xander Schauffele has hit over 75% of greens in regulation after three rounds, what keeps him near the top of the leaderboard is his ability to scramble.

He’s done so successfully on 10 of 13 attempts, mitigating damage and turning potential bogeys into pars. That’s a big reason he sits at 11-under and four back.

Here’s a few tips on how everyday golfers can avoid making big numbers around the green.

Coaching Tip

– Assess the lie first to determine what type of shot is possible

– Pick a landing spot on the green and visualize how the ball will release

– Accept a longer putt when necessary instead of forcing a low-percentage hero shot

Quick Drill

Place a towel or alignment stick as a landing target and hit multiple chips and pitches with different clubs while cycling through different lies and trajectories. Before each shot, go through the same routine: assess the lie, pick a landing spot, and choose the club and shot that gives you the best margin for error.

RICKIE FOWLER: IRON PLAY SETS UP SCORING CHANCES

Rickie Fowler is back in contention and his iron play is putting him in great position heading into the final round at 12-under.

The more birdie looks you have, the better you'll likely score. For Fowler, hitting 46 of 54 greens (85%) will do that.

Here’s how you can get dialed with your irons like Fowler.

Coaching Tip

– Pick a specific landing zone on every approach

– Favor the center of the green over aggressive lines

– Accept 15–25 feet as a quality birdie opportunity

Quick Drill

Next time you’re on the range, don’t just fire at flags. Pick targets that represent the safe side of a green. Train yourself to hit the ball into certain sections of the green, not just at pins. To build distance control, alternate clubs and vary different trajectories and swing speeds.