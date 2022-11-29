Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Home Page
quick coaching

3 Keys to Improve Your Putting

By Brendon Elliott, PGA
Published on
A contestant practices putting on the practice green during the final round of the APGA Tour held at the PGA Golf Club on February 21, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)

A contestant practices putting on the practice green during the final round of the APGA Tour held at the PGA Golf Club on February 21, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)

Many golfers struggle with their putting. Some see a lifetime of struggles, and others have shorter length stretches where their putting becomes problematic. Adam Svensson's improved putting played a key role in his victory at the RSM Classic. After his big win, he shared:
“I relied mostly on talent when I was younger, and I didn’t put enough work in; I wasn’t that disciplined. Two years ago, I decided to give it 100% and I’ve been super disciplined since. I go to the golf course every day. I’m up at 6:00. I give it 100% now. You can say you work hard, but in the end, you’ve actually got to do the work.”
Players have to ask themselves: Are you really putting in the work? Or are you just going through the motions?
A contestant hit her putt during a practice round for the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 21, 2022 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Matthew Harris/PGA of America)
A contestant hit her putt during a practice round for the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 21, 2022 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Matthew Harris/PGA of America)
When we look at areas where players lose strokes out on the course, putting is often one of the most common. Luckily, putting is also an area of the game where any golfer can improve with practice, often with dramatic results.
Players putting at the practice green during the first round of the 33rd PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship held at The PGA Golf Club at PGA Village on May 10, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)
Players putting at the practice green during the first round of the 33rd PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship held at The PGA Golf Club at PGA Village on May 10, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)
  1. Take a hard look at your putting, from all angles. Your set up, your stroke, your rhythm, your ability to read putts, and any other possible corner of the putting game that you can think of.
  2. Come up with a detailed practice plan for your putting. One that is detailed enough to work thoroughly on your deficiencies, but simple enough to be able to stick with. Choose drills to work on your issues from your review.
  3. Remember that mindset is everything. Svensson recommitted himself to really improving, and that really was the key. Tell yourself, “I may have been a poor putter in the past, but starting today, I will work at being the best putter I possibly can be.” Trust in the process.
If you believe, you can achieve — Put in the work and you'll see your putts (and scores) dropping.
A contestant practices his putting on the practice greens during the second round for the 46th Boys and Girls Junior PGA Championship held at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club on August 3, 2022 in Lemont, Illinois. (Photo by Rachel Harris/PGA of America)
A contestant practices his putting on the practice greens during the second round for the 46th Boys and Girls Junior PGA Championship held at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club on August 3, 2022 in Lemont, Illinois. (Photo by Rachel Harris/PGA of America)

Find a Coach

Take the next step in your golf journey by connecting with a PGA Coach in your area.
Search Now


We also recommend

Learn to Swing Like LPGA Player of the Year Lydia Ko
Events
Learn to Swing Like LPGA Player of the Year Lydia Ko
Mountain Top Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge (Photo courtesy of Big Cedar Lodge)
Travel
Big Cedar Lodge: The Perfect Golf Destination for Families
PGA Coach Bryan DeMarco Battled Cancer With What He Learned From Golf
Game Changers
PGA Coach Bryan DeMarco Battled Cancer With What He Learned From Golf
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech