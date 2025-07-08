4 Alignment Mistakes Killing Your Golf Game (And How to Fix Them)

Thousands of golfers struggle with the same fundamental issue that's costing them strokes every single round. It's not their swing mechanics, their putting stroke, or even their course management. It's something far more basic: alignment.

Here's what might surprise you — alignment problems aren't just a beginner's issue. But there's an easy visual to fix it.

Imagine you're standing on railroad tracks, looking toward your target. The right rail represents your ball-to-target line, where your ball needs to travel. The left rail? That's your body alignment: toes, knees, hips and shoulders should all be parallel to this line, pointing slightly left of your actual target.

This parallel alignment is crucial because your body naturally swings the club along the line where it's aimed. If your body is pointed at the target, you're swinging across the ball-to-target line, creating compensations and inconsistencies.

I've watched golfers set up what they think is perfect alignment, only to discover they're aimed 20, 30, even 40 yards right of their intended target.

When you're standing over the ball, your eyes are positioned above and behind it, creating an optical illusion that makes proper alignment feel wrong. I've had countless students tell me, "But it feels like I'm aimed way left!" when they're actually aligned perfectly.

The most common mistake I see—at every skill level—is getting body lines aimed directly at the target instead of parallel left of it. It's like trying to drive while sitting in the passenger seat. Here's how we fix it:

Action Plan No. 1: The Alignment Stick Reality Check

Your immediate fix: Use two alignment sticks or golf clubs to create your railroad tracks.

Place the first stick on the ground pointing directly at your target (your ball-to-target line). Position the second stick parallel to the first, where your toes will be when you address the ball. Practice setting up to balls with this visual guide until proper alignment feels natural.

Key point: It's going to feel weird at first but trust the process and stick with it.

Action Plan No. 2: The Partner Perspective

Get outside eyes: Golf alignment requires external feedback to break through the optical illusion.

Your action steps:

Ask a playing partner to stand directly behind you, down your target line

Have them tell you where you're actually aimed versus where you think you're aimed

Make this a regular part of your practice routine

Even tour players have their caddies check alignment because they understand how easily it can drift.

Action Plan No. 3: The Mirror Drill

Build lasting muscle memory with this proven drill:

Set up your railroad tracks using alignment sticks or clubs Address a ball with proper alignment Step back and look down the line from behind the ball Return to setup and hit the shot Repeat for an entire bucket of balls

This constant visual reinforcement helps your brain connect the feeling of proper alignment with visual reality.

Action Plan No. 4: The Setup Sequence That Never Fails

Follow this step-by-step process every time:

Stand behind your ball and pick a specific target Choose an intermediate target about three feet in front of your ball on the target line Approach from the side and set your clubface square to the target line Position your body parallel to that line after clubface alignment Take one last look at your target, trust your setup, and commit

Critical point: Never make last-second adjustments based on how alignment "feels"—your feelings are probably wrong.

Proper alignment is the foundation of all good golf. You can have the most beautiful swing in the world, but if you're aimed wrong, you're fighting an uphill battle on every shot.

The railroad track concept isn't just a teaching tool—it's a fundamental truth. Your body needs to be parallel to your target line, not aimed at it. Once you implement this concept, you'll be amazed at how much more consistent your ball-striking becomes.

Make alignment checks a regular part of your practice routine, trust the process even when it feels uncomfortable, and watch your scores drop. The game's hard enough without fighting your setup.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Check out his weekly Monday column on RG.org, sign up for his newsletter, and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com to learn more about Brendon and his work.