Four Functional Strength Training Exercises For Better Golf

Welcome to the latest installment of the PGA.com Fitness Series, which will dive into functional strength training for golf.

The golf swing is a highly technical, skill-based move so it can be beneficial to add in some pattern work that supports good swing positions and technical movements. Being strong through these patterns can help you transfer general abilities into skilled movements. Some of the best ways to train these movements include using cable machines to load through the patterns.

Here's a few to incorporate into your next workout at the gym:

Cable rope golf swing pulldown

In this exercise, you will grab a rope handle and position yourself facing the machine. Start with the attachment high and hands high and then pull down into an impact position slowly to allow loading through a good hand path. Try to ensure you sequence the movement similarly to good golf movements and avoid a load that causes you to overuse the shoulders, creating a poor path.

Cable Lateral Pull Arounds

Next, let’s work on strengthening laterally and pulling around. In the swing, we talk about turning the corner, and this exercise helps you feel how to load laterally and rotate through the movements. Reach across the body with a handle or rope loading into the hip closed to the cable machine. As you pull the cable across the body, you will shift weight into the lead side and pull the cable slightly around the front of the body to help turn the corner. Make sure you train both sides of the body.

Cable Split Horizontal Pulls

Next, let’s work on improving strength through a rotational pattern. Obviously, the swing has rotation, and it’s good to train the core and arms to create and control these forces.

In this exercise, you will set up facing away from the cable machine with a rope-type attachment. Your trunk will be turned to the side where the cable is, and you will get into a staggered stance. From there, pull the rope around to the front of the body through a horizontal rotational pattern. Focus on control and working through as much range of motion as possible.

Cable Diagonal Lifts

Lastly, let’s work on some patterns that strengthen and stabilize you through the swing and around toward the finish positions. In this exercise, you will use a rope or a bar attachment. Starting from low positions on the side closest to the machine, you lift up diagonally and across the body to a high position on the opposite side. This will help you get stronger all the way through the swing and transfer that speed with good, stable positions.

These exercises can help you transfer strength in golf patterns. Focus on more moderate loads rather than heavy loads that might pull you into bad positions. Try for 3 sets of 8 reps of each exercise on each side.

Stay tuned for the next installment in our PGA.com Fitness Series, where we'll explore additional aspects of strength training to elevate your golf game, and make sure to check out our lower body and upper body strength pieces!

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com. Scott Shepard, the GolfPFX Program Manager for AdventHealth Sports Med and Rehab of Central Florida, is a nationally recognized sports physical therapist and three-time winner of the Golf Digest Top 50 Golf Fitness Trainers award, brings invaluable expertise to these discussions.