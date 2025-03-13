Golf Fitness Tips: 5 Lower Body Exercises for More Power

Welcome to this month's fitness series on PGA.com, which will focus on strength training for golf.

In this five-part series, we will explore various approaches to improving strength with the specific goal of enhancing golf performance. My friend Scott Shepard, a nationally recognized sports physical therapist and three-time winner of the Golf Digest Top 50 Golf Fitness Trainers award, brings invaluable expertise to these discussions and will help us craft a strength workout you can start doing today.

One of the most popular talking points among golf coaches and performance trainers is the role of using the ground properly in the golf swing. Simply put, you are actively firing muscles with your lower body while performing a swinging movement . . . and thus pushing against the ground in specific directions and sequences.

To help you establish a solid foundation, below are some of the most effective exercises for developing lower body strength and stability.

1. Rear Foot Elevated Split Squats

These are excellent for single-leg loading and stability. Place one foot behind you on a small box or bench. Hold dumbbells at your sides, starting with a weight that allows for 8 reps on each leg without any pain or loss of stability.

Perform 3-4 sets of 8 reps with a controlled tempo: lower slowly, pause briefly at the bottom, and return at the same measured pace to maximize time under tension.

2. Single-Leg Bridge

This body-weight exercise requires no equipment while effectively strengthening your glutes and hips. Focus on lifting your hips upward while straightening one leg out in front of you, maintaining a level pelvis throughout the movement. Hold the elevated position for 2 seconds before lowering back down. Aim for 3 sets of 8-10 repetitions per leg.

3. Loaded Lateral Lunge

The golf swing isn't purely rotational, making it essential to train all planes of motion, including lateral movement.

For this exercise, perform a lateral lunge while adding a cross-reach with a dumbbell to increase loading into the hip and leg you're lunging toward. Focus on controlled movement, sitting deeply into the side you're lunging toward while maintaining an upright torso. Complete 3 sets of 8-10 repetitions on each side.

4. Dumbbell Suitcase Lifts

Squat-type exercises benefit golf athletes of all levels and help develop vertical power and strength. If you're concerned about overloading your spine or are unsure about proper barbell form, try this alternative: grab dumbbells in each hand and perform a squat that mimics picking up suitcases.

Maintain a deliberate tempo—descend for 2 seconds, pause briefly at the bottom, and then return slowly to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of 8-10 repetitions.

5. Single-Leg Hinge Lifts

Maintaining proper posture throughout your swing is crucial for consistent golf performance. This includes the ability to hinge forward at the hips while maintaining stability without excessive hip thrust toward the ball.

Practice this single-leg hinge drill to improve strength while developing proper hip hinging mechanics. Focus on hinging at the hips and keeping your spine neutral to avoid stress on the lower back region. Complete 3 sets of 8-10 repetitions on each leg.

Implementation Guide

For optimal results, select a weight that allows for 8-10 controlled repetitions and perform 3 sets of each exercise at a deliberate tempo. This five-exercise program provides a comprehensive lower body workout designed specifically to improve the strength and stability necessary for enhanced golf performance.

Stay tuned for the next installment in our PGA.com Strength Series!

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.