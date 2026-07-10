4 Game-Changing Golf Lessons From the Amundi Evian Championship

Major Championship golf has a way of revealing what matters most.

demands precision from the tee, patience into difficult hole locations, smart adjustments to changing conditions and the ability to stay composed when the pressure rises. At the Amundi Evian Championship , the challenge is not simply hitting good shots. Evian Resort Golf Club demands precision from the tee, patience into difficult hole locations, smart adjustments to changing conditions and the ability to stay composed when the pressure rises.

Through two rounds, Lottie Woad, Haeran Ryu, Jeeno Thitikul and Charley Hull have each provided a different lesson that everyday golfers can use.

Woad has relied on accuracy and positioning. Ryu has emphasized patience. Thitikul has adjusted to changing distances and conditions. Hull has leaned on breathing and emotional control.

Those are four different strengths, but together they form a useful blueprint for better golf.

Lottie Woad: Start With Position, Not Power

11-under through 36 holes after rounds of 67 and 64, setting a new personal best for a 36-hole score at a major championship. She credited her strong play to hitting fairways and greens, especially on a course where trouble off the tee can quickly make the next shot much more difficult. Woad reachedafter rounds of 67 and 64, setting a new personal best for a 36-hole score at a major championship. She credited her strong play to hitting fairways and greens, especially on a course where trouble off the tee can quickly make the next shot much more difficult.

That is a lesson many recreational golfers overlook.

Try the Fairway Window Drill

On the range, create an imaginary fairway using two targets.

Hit 10 balls with your driver, then 10 with a fairway wood or hybrid. Track how many finish inside the window.

You may find that the slightly shorter club produces more playable shots. That information can help you make smarter choices on narrow holes.

Haeran Ryu: Stop Forcing Birdies

Ryu remained in contention after two rounds and explained that Major Championship golf is not the place to push for birdies on every hole. Her approach was to play safely toward the green and recognize that an easy par is still a good score.

That is excellent advice for golfers at every level.

Many high scores begin with a poor decision, not a poor swing. A player sees a tucked flag, tries to hit the perfect shot and brings bunkers, water or a short-sided miss into play.

Before attacking a flag, ask:

Where is the safest section of the green?

What is the worst miss?

Can I realistically control the shot required?

Would the center of the green still give me a reasonable chance at par?

Jeeno Thitikul: Adjust to the Conditions

Thitikul followed an opening 70 with a bogey-free 64. She said she hit more fairways and greens, created more putting opportunities and played the par 5s better. She also noted that her clubs were traveling farther than expected in the conditions, forcing her to make significant adjustments.

Every golfer experiences this.

Temperature, wind, elevation, turf firmness and moisture can all change how far the ball travels. Knowing your normal distance is only the starting point. You also have to recognize when the environment changes the number.

Practice the Three-Number System

For each scoring club, learn three carry distances:

A full, comfortable swing

A three-quarter swing

A controlled, shorter swing

For example, your 8-iron might carry 145 yards with a stock swing, 135 with a three-quarter motion and 125 with a controlled swing.

On the range, hit three balls with each swing and write down the average carry. Repeat the process with several clubs. That gives you more options when the wind changes or when the course demands something other than a full shot.

Charley Hull: Use Your Breath to Control Tension

Hull hit 17 greens in regulation during her second round and said one of the lessons she carried into the week was to stay calm, remain collected and use breathing techniques.

That may sound simple, but it is one of the most effective mental-game tools a golfer can use.

Tension often builds before a difficult shot. The grip tightens, the shoulders rise and the swing speeds up. A deliberate breath can interrupt that pattern.

Build a Pre-Shot Breathing Routine

Before every shot:

Stand behind the ball and choose your target. Take one slow breath in. Exhale fully and let your shoulders relax. Step into the shot. Make one committed swing.

Use the same routine on the range until it becomes automatic.

The goal is not to eliminate nerves. It is to keep those nerves from changing your tempo and decision-making.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.