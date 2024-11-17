Unlock Your Inner Charley: Tips to Elevate Your Game Through Hull’s Dynamic Style

Charley Hull is a dynamic presence both on and off the golf course. Known for her unconventional swing, quick play, and confident demeanor, she currently leads after three rounds of the ANNIKA. With her unique approach to the game on full display this week at Pelican Golf Club, I'd like to share a few tips inspired by Charley's distinctive style of play. These tips can be incorporated into your game to enhance your performance and enjoyment on the course.

Embrace Your Swing's Uniqueness

Charley doesn't conform to a textbook swing, yet her swashbuckling style gets results. The takeaway for amateur golfers is simple: embrace your natural swing tendencies.

Trying to copy every nuance of a pro's swing can lead to unnecessary tension and inconsistent play. Instead, focus on developing a swing that feels comfortable and repeatable for you. This approach promotes confidence and leads to more consistent play.

Play Fast and Decisive

Hull is known for her brisk pace and minimal time over the ball. Emulate this by trusting your first instincts.

Overthinking can lead to doubt and erratic shots. Limit your pre-shot routine to a couple of practice swings and a clear focus on your target. This decisiveness can enhance your overall rhythm and flow on the course.

Practice with the Flagstick In

One less conventional aspect of Charley's game is leaving the flagstick in while putting. To the average player, this means less time in taking the flagstick out and reduces the chances of misaligning a putt due to unnecessary adjustments. For your next round, try leaving the flagstick in, especially on longer putts, to see if it helps with reading breaks and controlling distance.

Foster Imagination Around Greens

Charley exhibits a creative and imaginative approach around the greens. Average players can benefit from practicing a variety of shots around the greens, such as bump-and-runs, flop shots, and using different clubs.

This versatility will help you deal with whatever the course throws at you, just like Charley.

"Take Things as They Come" Attitude

Golf is as much a mental game as it is physical. Hull's ability to approach each shot with a "take things as they come" attitude is something every golfer can adopt. Accept each shot, good or bad, and move on without dwelling. This approach helps reduce stress and keeps your game moving forward.

Confidence-Building Bootcamp Practice Session: The "Charley Challenge"

Objective: Develop decisiveness and self-assurance in your golf game through a structured and varied practice routine that mirrors Charley's quick, confident style.

Equipment Needed:

5 golf balls

Several clubs (pitching wedge, mid-iron, and putter)

Access to a practice green with flags

A stopwatch or timer

Step-by-Step Drill:

Step 1: Warm-Up with Visualization

Spend 5 minutes visualizing a successful shot for each club you plan to use during this drill. Imagine your perfect swing, the sound of the club striking the ball, and the ball landing smoothly on the green.

Step 2: Quick Shot Decision-Making

Place five balls in random spots around the practice green.

Do not pick spots too far away from each other and no further away than 15 yards from any given flagstick.

Choose a target hole and select your pitching wedge.

Set a timer for 2 minutes and aim to hit all five balls within this time.

The focus is on making quick decisions about your stance and swing while maintaining control.

Step 3: Varied Distance Shot Practice

Place your balls at three different distances from the hole on the practice green (5 feet, 15 feet, and 30 feet).

Without hesitation, choose a club for each distance (wedge for closer shots, mid iron for longer ones) and play each ball quickly.

Concentrate on your routine and trust your instincts, as Charley would.

Step 4: Imaginative Chipping and Putting

Set up a challenge around the green where you must chip and putt using a different club for each shot.

For example, use a 9-iron for one chip, a hybrid for another, and a putter for some.

This encourages adaptability and imagination, which Charley exemplifies.

Step 5: Cool Down and Reflect

Conclude the session with a reflection on what felt natural and confidence-boosting.

Note any moments of hesitation and how you overcame them.



Charley's “take things as they come” attitude. Repeat this drill regularly to ingrain decisiveness, foster creativity, and build the same kind of innate confidence that helps Charley Hull stand out on the LPGA Tour.

