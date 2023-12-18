One Tip All Golf Parents Should Follow From Annika Sörenstam

This weekend, golf fans have had the opportunity to see one of the game's greats, Annika Sorenstam, in action on the course.

The 10-time major champion and PGA of America Hall of Famer, teed it up in the 2023 PNC Championship at the The Ritz Carlton Golf Club, where she partnered with her 12-year-old son, Will. It was truly one of the highlights of the weekend, especially with some emotional sentiments from both mom and son after their final round.

Annika is widely considered the GOAT of the women’s game. During her career she amassed 90 international tournament wins, and won 72 official LPGA tournaments that included her ten major championships.

Annika is the winner of a record eight Player of the Year awards, and six Vare Trophies given to the LPGA player with the lowest seasonal scoring average. She holds various all-time scoring records including the lowest season scoring average: 68.6969 in 2004. And, of course, she is Mrs. 59, being the only female golfer to post a 59 in competition.

Since retiring from full-time playing in 2008, she has not slowed down one bit. She is very active in a multitude of business endeavors. At the center of all is her Annika Foundation. The mission of the Annika Foundation is to provide opportunities in women's golf at the junior, collegiate and professional levels while teaching young people the importance of living a healthy, active lifestyle through fitness and nutrition.

I have had the distinct honor and privilege to have collaborated and worked with both Annika and her husband Mike on a handful of projects over the years. They are some of the most gracious, and generous people in the game I have come to know.

One thing I have learned about Annika is her immense love for her children, Will and Ava. Golf fans got the chance to see Will on the course, a great young golfer, as he teed it up with his mom this weekend at the PNC, where the two shot a 62 in the first round to finished tied for 11th.

There's a lot we can learn from Annika. After all, she is is many things: a Hall of Famer, a golf legend, businesswoman, and philanthropist. Most importantly however? She is a mom.

Recently, Annika shared a simple yet powerful tip for golf parents on her social media.

Of all that Annika has done for the game, being an advocate for youth golf and the female game may indeed be one of the greatest.